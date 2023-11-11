11.11 AliExpress Sale: The Best Smartphone Offers You Can’t Miss

11.11 from AliExpress: The Best Smartphone Deals and Discounts

Throughout these 7 days, millions of items are on sale on AliExpress, including some fantastic smartphone deals. As mobile phone specialists, we have reviewed the best bargains on smartphones that you cannot afford to miss during the 11.11 sale.

In addition to the already great discounts, we have exclusive codes that can further lower the price of your purchase. By using the codes ADSLZ08, ADSLZ15, ADSLZ30, ADSLZ40, ADSLZ50, and ADSLZ100, you can receive discounts ranging from 8 to 100 euros, depending on the amount spent.

Now, let’s take a look at the best mobile phone offers from AliExpress.

Super Discounted Xiaomi Phones

Xiaomi is once again the main protagonist of the 11.11 event. The Chinese manufacturer has launched offers on some of its best-selling models of the year, including discounts of up to 50 euros. By using the AliExpress coupons in combination with these discounts, you can save even more money.

Among the standout offers are the Redmi Note 12 Pro and Pro Plus models. The Redmi Note 12 Pro has dropped from 202.79 euros to 172.70 euros, with an additional discount of 15 euros using the coupon ADSLZ15. Meanwhile, the Pro Plus model, originally priced at almost 320 euros, is now available for 269.73 euros, with an extra 40 euros off using the code ADSLZ40.

Other Xiaomi models and POCO smartphones are also available at discounted prices, making them worth checking out during the 11.11 promotion.

The Best of OnePlus at the Best Price

OnePlus is also offering discounts on some of its smartphones. The most notable deal is on the OnePlus 11, which has a 100 euros discount, and an additional 100 euros off when using the code ADSLZ100. This brings the price down to less than 500 euros, making it a great buy for anyone looking for a high-quality smartphone.

Other models from both Xiaomi and OnePlus are also available at discounted prices during the 11.11 sale.

More Cell Phones Discounted on 11.11 from AliExpress

While Xiaomi and OnePlus smartphones are the stars of the offers, there are several other models worth considering. With the AliExpress discount codes, you can take advantage of some great deals on a wide range of smartphones during the 11.11 sale.

Don’t miss out on these incredible offers and make sure to use the exclusive codes to save even more on your smartphone purchases.

Share this: Facebook

X

