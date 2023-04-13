Hand washing in the UK: It remains difficult

The campsite wash house is brand new and has mixer taps (rare in this country) with motion sensors. When I try to wash my hands for the first time, the water comes out at a comfortable temperature (rare in this country) for three seconds and then no more. I wag and wag and then think that the faucet is defective. I open the door latch with my elbow and continue washing my hands in the next cubicle. Continue, but not to the end, because here too there is no more water after three seconds and all weaving has no result. I go back into the first cubicle and now the faucet there is ready to dispense a small portion of water. I suspect a weird timeout, maybe you always have to wait a minute.

The next time I visit the wash house, I try to test the waiting theory, but I get impatient and try other things while waiting. Maybe you learned from the racism debacle with the soap dispenser and my hands are too white for the sensor? As a test, I hold my black jacket sleeve under the sensor and get a wet sleeve. But that cannot be reproduced either.

On the following visits I try everything: different types of fronds, different distances, different lighting, drying the sensor, none of it helps. Sometimes the water comes willingly and immediately, sometimes not for a long time, but then again, I can’t see a pattern. It’s the same for all faucets in the wash house, so a single defective sensor can be ruled out as the cause of the error.

At the end of the stay I invested a lot of time, but also saved a lot of water. At least when washing your hands; the shower fittings were very good (rare in this country) and I probably used the water I saved in the shower.

Unless you run a campground and hate your guests, you probably shouldn’t buy this motion-sensing faucet from Dart Valley Taps.

Update: After looking at the Dart Valley Taps website, I don’t think it’s the tap’s fault. The “Washroom Control System” is probably used at the campsite, “specially designed to meet the requirements of the modern day safe-ensuite in mental health units, prisons and police cells”. It has a “lock-out” option “to limit the number of operations in each period of adjustable run times”, and someone either totally misconfigured that option or didn’t configure it at all, and its default setting is useless. So my first theory about the waiting time was probably correct after all, and all later theories only the result of superstitious guinea pig behavior.

(Kathrin Passig)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

