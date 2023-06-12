11 bit exposes the new promotional videos of “Frozen Punk 2” and “Invincible”, the former will come out in 2024 “The Invincible”

11 bit studio released the new trailers of its works “Frostpunk 2 (temporary translation, original name: Frostpunk 2)” and “The Invincible” at the PC Gaming Show 2023 online live broadcast conference, previewing “Frozen Punk” 2″ will be launched on the PC platform in 2024, and let players know more about the story of “Invincible” protagonist “Yasna (Yasna)”.





“Frozen Punk 2” “This city must escape from decay”

Thirty years have passed since a brutal snowstorm ended the story of human survival told in the first installment of Frozen Punk, officials say. The city, built around a lifeline of energy towers, grows and advances with the pace of time. Year-round snowstorms have changed the world , and thus opened a new chapter after the doomsday catastrophe. While people are struggling to obtain the necessities of life, they have been constantly disturbed by internal disputes in recent years. Under the deterrent force of the gallows, the whole society is once again panicked. Even so, the world once again ushered in an era of prosperous expansion.

What is worth noting, however, is the change in people. Human beings think that they have tamed the frosty nature. At the same time, the survival instinct of huddling together for warmth fades away. Human nature has revealed its true colors, and driven by ambition, this city may be on the verge of decline.

Kuba Stokalski, co-director and design director of 11 bit studios game, said: “The second “Frozen Punk” is still a simulation game about cities and society. At one time, social class divisions intensified, igniting unrest within society, which meant that players not only had to accept the original survival test already in the first part, but also faced various advanced threats. We still use the concept of doomsday catastrophe, frozen setting, and then tells a story with profound implications; a story of human ambition, a story of social citizens striving to achieve their ideals. It is also a story of cause and effect, and the outcome of every difficult choice is not always accepted by everyone. Because in the end After all, what destroys the human world is not nature, but human nature.”

Discover more about Yasna’s story in “The Invincible”

Officially, Invincible is currently in development at Starward Industries studio. This hard-core sci-fi adventure game with a focus on narrative touches on the unbridled ambition of human beings and the unshakable faith. Human beings firmly believe that as long as we humans discover, name, and classify things, they belong to us humans forever at that moment.

In “Invincible”, the player will play the role of the scientist “Yasina”, who is assigned to perform a scientific mission: explore the planet “Regis III” and use tools to find missing members of the spaceship. Although the Invincible has advanced equipment, including drones and robots, players must rely on their wits and reflexes to survive on a planet that seems to harbor enemies.

The team said that the newly exposed trailer focuses on Yasna’s story, including her motivation. Her interest in studying science is far greater than being a conqueror itself. On the mysterious planet Regis III, her natural curiosity about things will quickly lead her to reflect on human ambition and prejudice.

Magdalena Kucenty, a game narrative designer at Starward Industries studio, said: “Yasna is not afraid of the vast universe, but is attracted by the unknown scene and is pleasantly surprised. Astrophysics training helped her quite effectively, allowing her to cope with stress, stay calm, and stay focused even after waking up on a strange planet without her teammates losing some of their memories. In the beginning, her professional traits Her natural curiosity drives her to find answers and she succeeds in her mission. Yet when faced with an ethical dilemma, she realizes that everything is beyond your control.”

“Frozen Punk 2” will be launched on the PC platform in 2024, while “Invincible” is scheduled to land on the PC, Xbox Series X|S and PS5 platforms later this year.