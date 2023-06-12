11 bit exposes the new promotional videos of “Frozen Punk 2” and “Invincible”, the former will come out in 2024 “The Invincible”

“Frozen Punk 2” “This city must escape from decay”
What is worth noting, however, is the change in people. Human beings think that they have tamed the frosty nature. At the same time, the survival instinct of huddling together for warmth fades away. Human nature has revealed its true colors, and driven by ambition, this city may be on the verge of decline.
Discover more about Yasna’s story in “The Invincible”
The team said that the newly exposed trailer focuses on Yasna’s story, including her motivation. Her interest in studying science is far greater than being a conqueror itself. On the mysterious planet Regis III, her natural curiosity about things will quickly lead her to reflect on human ambition and prejudice.
Magdalena Kucenty, a game narrative designer at Starward Industries studio, said: “Yasna is not afraid of the vast universe, but is attracted by the unknown scene and is pleasantly surprised. Astrophysics training helped her quite effectively, allowing her to cope with stress, stay calm, and stay focused even after waking up on a strange planet without her teammates losing some of their memories. In the beginning, her professional traits Her natural curiosity drives her to find answers and she succeeds in her mission. Yet when faced with an ethical dilemma, she realizes that everything is beyond your control.”