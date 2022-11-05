Ever since you got your iPhone, did you know that the side button on the iPhone can do anything other than lock the screen, turn off the phone, adjust the volume, and call out Siri? This article will share 11 tricks to hide the iPhone side button settings and application skills, so that you can better understand the use and play of iPhone buttons.

Tip 1. iPhone Screenshots

If you want to take a screenshot for your iPhone, you can easily capture the current screen by pressing the side capture button combination. However, the iPhone is divided into Face ID full screen and Home button models, and the screenshot method will be different. You can follow the steps below:

Screenshot Tips for Face ID Full Screen iPhone Models

Want to achieve “for Face ID iPhone models”screenshot shortcutjust simultaneously press thePower button + volume up button” to complete the screenshot immediately. (Note: Face ID models are iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11, iPhone XS, iPhone XR and other series or newer models.)

Home button iPhone model screenshot method

Older iPhone models with a physical Home button (Touch ID) want to use the “screenshot of shortcut keys”, such as iPhone SE 2, iPhone 8, iPhone 7 and other series, you can easily complete iPhone screenshots by pressing the “Power button + Home button” at the same time.

Of course, in addition to taking screenshots through the iPhone side button, with the iOS system function settings, you can also take screenshots with small white dots and tap on the back of the iPhone. For details, please refer to Mr. Crazy’s past sharing of “iPhone screenshot skills: 6 tricks you must learn to take screenshots.” A quick understanding.”

Trick 2. iPhone Force Shutdown

If the iPhone suddenly crashes, freezes, does not respond to the screen touch, or even presses the power button on the side, you can use the shortcut keys on the side of the iPhone to initiate a forced shutdown. The steps for setting Face ID models are as follows:

Press “Volume key up (+)“key. (don’t keep pressing) Press “Volume key down (-)“key. (don’t keep pressing) Long press the right “side power button“About 10 seconds until the screen dims and the Apple logo appears on the screen and is released, you can force restart the iPhone.

Tip 3. iPhone Shutdown

If it is the first time to use the Face ID full-screen iPhone model, you will find that long-pressing the power button will directly call out Siri, so how do you turn off the iPhone? If you want to shut down the iPhone, you can use the following shortcut keys to operate:

【iPhone forced shutdown tutorial】Press at the same time“Side Power Button” and “Volume Down (-)”or“Side Power Button” and “Volume Up (+)”After about 3 seconds, you will see the “slide to power off” function, and you can directly power off by swiping your finger to the right.

Extended Skills: How to Shut Down, Restart and Force Shut Down iPhone 14 Teaching Skills

Tip 4. iPhone camera shutter button

If you want to use the iPhone to take a selfie with one hand, it is difficult to click the camera button on the screen. In fact, the physical iPhone volume control button can also trigger the “shutter button” to take a photo. Just press the “volume button” on the side of the iPhone when the camera app is opened. Add” button to quickly take a photo.

Tip 5. iPhone Recording Shutter Button

In addition, the volume button on the side of the iPhone can also realize the video recording function, as long asPress and hold the “Volume Down” button on the side of the iPhoneyou can immediately start the video recording function, the advantage is that in the photo mode, you do not need to switch to the video mode, you can directly and quickly record the dynamic picture.

Tip 6. Long press the power button to call Siri

After switching to the new Face ID facial recognition iPhone model, you can quickly call up the Siri voice assistant by long-pressing the power button on the right side. You can usually use Siri to count down, shut down, restart, make calls, record reminders or Control smart home functions, etc.

Extended Skills:

Trick 7. Mute and hang up iPhone calls

If at work, in a meeting or watching a movie, you don’t want to answer the incoming call for a while, and you are embarrassed to hang up the other party’s call, you can use the iPhone side button to mute the incoming call. The operation method is as follows:

iPhone side power button click it once 」： Immediately enter silent mode and still see the incoming call screen 。

」： 。 iPhone side power buttondouble click」：Directly reject the call, forward it to the voicemail, and enter the voicemail immediately; this method is more suitable for dealing with sales promotion, loan type slightly disturbing calls(Can be used with whoscall call screening app).

If you see that the iPhone call is a fraudulent or advertising call, and you don’t want to answer it, you should hang up or reject it directly.Directly press the power button (side power button) twice, you can directly hang up the iPhone call！

Extended skills: How to hang up the iPhone and refuse to listen to the message? 6 tricks most people do not know super practical skills

Tip 8. Disable iPhone Face ID temporarily

If you want to temporarily cancel the Face ID facial recognition function, you can press and hold the “Power button” + “Volume button up (+)” at the same time, then click “Cancel” at the bottom, and the iPhone will temporarily disable the Face ID function, only It can only be unlocked with a password.

Tip 9. iPhone SOS feature

If you encounter physical discomfort, harassment by perverts, encounter a car accident, get lost in the mountains, get stuck in a mountain, or get stuck in an elevator, etc., and there is no one by your side, you can immediately “press the power button 5 times in a row” through your iPhone. Quick), there will be a countdown super loud SOS emergency service prompt sound, the sound will have a deterrent effect, after the countdown is over, the iPhone can automatically dial the emergency service call, and you can click to call immediately.

If there is no way to enter the iPhone SOS emergency service function, first determine whether the system is iOS 11. For the complete setting, please refer to “How to set the iPhone to call for help? Learn SOS emergency rescue settings in 1 minute”.

Tip 10. Do Not Disturb the Game

After switching to the iPhone Face ID full-screen model, it is easy to accidentally touch the white bar at the bottom when playing games. Is there a way to hide the white bar at the bottom of the iPhone? In fact, iOS has built-in game do not disturb mode function, you can turn off the white bar through the boot mode, just press the power button on the side of the iPhone three times during the game, it can be triggered immediately. Don’t be afraid of accidental touches or accidental exits.”

Extended skills: How to turn on Do Not Disturb mode when playing games on iPhone?Quickly learn to prevent the game from jumping out of the reminder method

Trick 11. Cancel Apple Pay Press the side button twice

Face ID iPhone models will need to press the side button of the iPhone twice to confirm when using the App Store to download and install apps or pay with Apple Pay. The main reason is to avoid paying directly when Face ID starts scanning immediately. Authentication security mechanism, but this can also be cancelled and replaced with a small white dot. For detailed settings, please refer to “How to cancel and modify Apple Pay by pressing the side button twice? Teach you to change to a small white dot to confirm.”

Summary of iPhone Side Button Skills

After learning the above 11 iPhone side button skills, you can basically understand the side function operation of the Face ID model, whether it is to hang up the phone, mute the call, take a quick screenshot, force the shutdown or enter the game Do not disturb mode will be super convenient.

