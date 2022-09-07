Home Technology 120fps becomes the default for Meta Quest 2 headsets – Gamereactor
Technology

120fps becomes the default for Meta Quest 2 headsets – Gamereactor

by admin
120fps becomes the default for Meta Quest 2 headsets – Gamereactor

The Meta Quest 2 has supported 120Hz refresh rates for a while now, but as an experimental feature, this means you can use it, but you may experience issues with your device. Fortunately, it looks like the kink may have been resolved, as Meta’s VR team’s consulting CTO (and Id Software founder John Carmack) revealed on Twitter that the feature could soon become the norm.

“120 fps has long been an “experimental feature” of the Quest 2, and we’re finally making it a default. Any app that plays 60 fps video should consider a 120 fps display – it avoids the flickering of a 60 fps display, And make the imperfect release cadence less harsh.

For those wondering if this increased level of performance will affect the Quest 2’s battery life, Carmack also added:“It’s only used when the app explicitly asks for it, and only a few take advantage of it – most apps can’t run at such high speeds.

There’s no exact mention of when the 120Hz update will actually arrive.

See also  Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma Now Available on PC and Xbox - Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma

You may also like

Get 30% off the Razer Wolverine V2 controller,...

After Serie A and baseball, Sorare’s NFTs also...

September PlayStation Plus Monthly Games and Game Catalog...

“Send me a picture?” Posing as women on...

Someone turned the Windows copying process into a...

What does the little light on the TV...

What does the little light on the TV...

Samsung smartwatch Galaxy Watch4 is half price! Thousands...

Wireless charging, the future of electric cars

As Earth passes through the spiral arm of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy