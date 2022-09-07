The Meta Quest 2 has supported 120Hz refresh rates for a while now, but as an experimental feature, this means you can use it, but you may experience issues with your device. Fortunately, it looks like the kink may have been resolved, as Meta’s VR team’s consulting CTO (and Id Software founder John Carmack) revealed on Twitter that the feature could soon become the norm.

“120 fps has long been an “experimental feature” of the Quest 2, and we’re finally making it a default. Any app that plays 60 fps video should consider a 120 fps display – it avoids the flickering of a 60 fps display, And make the imperfect release cadence less harsh.

For those wondering if this increased level of performance will affect the Quest 2’s battery life, Carmack also added:“It’s only used when the app explicitly asks for it, and only a few take advantage of it – most apps can’t run at such high speeds.

There’s no exact mention of when the 120Hz update will actually arrive.