Samsung’s past notebook products have always been light and compact. However, as users have greater demands for multimedia creation and artificial intelligence computing, this generation of Samsung has specially launched a 13th generation Intel Core processor and NVIDIA RTX 4050 unique laptop. The new Galaxy Book 3 Ultra has an AMOLED screen with a 2.8K resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is believed that it can meet the different work needs of users in documents, games, entertainment, and AI image generation.

The Galaxy Book 3 Ultra adopts a simple and slim design, with a body thickness of only 16.5mm. It is similar to a general clerical laptop. It is hard to imagine that it is a gaming-grade laptop with a built-in RTX 4050 graphics card and can perform 1080p-level number game.

In terms of hardware, the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra uses 13th-generation Intel Core processors, coupled with NVIDIA RTX 4050 graphics, 32GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD. Judging from the PCMark 10 and 3DMark scores of 7,610 and 5,668 respectively, its computing performance is much higher than the average scores of 6,000 and 3,000 for large-screen laptops of the same class.

The bright picture has always been the most attractive part of the Galaxy Book series. The current generation Galaxy Book 3 Ultra uses a 2.8K (2880 x 1800) resolution AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, and supports up to 500nits high-resolution and HDR10 display technology. We use “Forza Horizon 5” of Xbox Game Pass to test, the average will be about 90~105fps, the game experience is quite smooth. As for watching movies, thanks to the help of AMOLED and HDR10, the picture is satisfactory in terms of color brightness and color accuracy. It is indeed first-class for watching Disney+ and Netflix.

As a member of Samsung Galaxy, Galaxy Book 3 Ultra can be used in conjunction with Galaxy S series mobile phones and Galaxy Tab tablets. For example, to transfer files and pictures on the mobile phone to the computer, the Galaxy Tab tablet can also be used as a secondary screen for the computer and Use the keyboard and mouse of the computer to operate the tablet. At the same time, Galaxy Book 3 Ultra can also use Smart Things to connect Samsung’s smart TVs and other smart home appliances, turning the computer into the hub of smart home appliances.

There are 2 versions of Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra. This time we tried the 13th generation Intel Core i7 / 16GB RAM / 1TB SSD / RTX 4050, and the advanced version will use Intel Core i9-13900H / 32GB RAM / 1TB SSD / RTX 4070 configuration, I believe the performance will be much stronger.

Summarize

PCM Rating：4.5/5

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra has the hardware specifications of a gaming-grade laptop, but it is much lighter than most gaming laptops of the same level on the market. In addition, it uses an AMOLED screen with excellent brightness and color performance, and supports 120Hz screen Refresh rate, HDR 10 and Dolby Atmos sound effects, both in games and audio-visual performance are quite outstanding. However, if Galaxy Book 3 Ultra can imitate other e-sports or creator laptops and add an independent system monitoring application, so that users can keep abreast of the operation of the computer, adjust the performance of the computer and choose different battery charging modes, I believe it will be more effective Close to the needs of users.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra Specifications