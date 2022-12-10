Home Technology 12VHPWR x2 and 666W TGP configuration, Galax GeForce RTX 4090 HOF OC Lab is coming soon
Technology

12VHPWR x2 and 666W TGP configuration, Galax GeForce RTX 4090 HOF OC Lab is coming soon

by admin
12VHPWR x2 and 666W TGP configuration, Galax GeForce RTX 4090 HOF OC Lab is coming soon

The only one at this stage, and possibly the only dual 12VHPWR GeForce RTX 4090, is coming.

After breaking many world records, Galax’s GeForce RTX 4090 HOF OC Lab version is finally coming to you.

According to the information obtained by Videocardz, the Galax GeForce RTX 4090 HOF OC Lab with dual 12VHPWR connectors provides 2 versions, of which the clock frequency of the Plus version will be 30MHz higher in P-Mode to 2625MHz; there is no Plus version of GeForce RTX 4090 HOF OC Lab version is 2595MHz.

Although the HOF OC Lab version comes to 2625MHz, this is still lower than the 2640MHz of ROG Strix and MSI SUPRIM Liquid.

The TGP of the Galax GeForce RTX 4090 HOF OC Lab graphics card can reach 666W (P-Mode), which is higher than the 600W of the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4090, of course, this may benefit from the help of the dual 12VHPWR connector.

The air-cooling radiator of the display card is a 3-fan design, using two 112mm fans and one 92mm fan respectively, and it will not rotate below 60 degrees; heat pipes, fins and Vapor Chamber are the basic configuration, the actual configuration 8mm x 4 + 6mm x 5 heat pipe and 95 x 88mm Vapor Chamber to assist heat dissipation.

As far as we know, Galax has started trial production of GeForce RTX 4090 HOF OC Lab version of the graphics card. As for the launch time and price, it has not yet been announced.


You may also like

The Android 13 system upgrade of ASUS Zenfone...

Polestar: the engine “makes up” over the air

Nintendo Announces New Promotional Video for Super Mario...

Apple M2 Max benchmark results released, with reasonable...

TWICE members team up with liar Tzuyu! “She...

More adrenaline, less tension. The Callisto Protocol is...

iPhone GPS modify virtual location?Teach you to quickly...

Aloy sets sights on the Burning Shore in...

EA and Koei Tecmo hunting adventure game “WILD...

Riot Games Sues NetEase for Copying Super Heroes

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy