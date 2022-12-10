The only one at this stage, and possibly the only dual 12VHPWR GeForce RTX 4090, is coming.



After breaking many world records, Galax’s GeForce RTX 4090 HOF OC Lab version is finally coming to you.

According to the information obtained by Videocardz, the Galax GeForce RTX 4090 HOF OC Lab with dual 12VHPWR connectors provides 2 versions, of which the clock frequency of the Plus version will be 30MHz higher in P-Mode to 2625MHz; there is no Plus version of GeForce RTX 4090 HOF OC Lab version is 2595MHz.

Although the HOF OC Lab version comes to 2625MHz, this is still lower than the 2640MHz of ROG Strix and MSI SUPRIM Liquid.

The TGP of the Galax GeForce RTX 4090 HOF OC Lab graphics card can reach 666W (P-Mode), which is higher than the 600W of the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4090, of course, this may benefit from the help of the dual 12VHPWR connector.

The air-cooling radiator of the display card is a 3-fan design, using two 112mm fans and one 92mm fan respectively, and it will not rotate below 60 degrees; heat pipes, fins and Vapor Chamber are the basic configuration, the actual configuration 8mm x 4 + 6mm x 5 heat pipe and 95 x 88mm Vapor Chamber to assist heat dissipation.

As far as we know, Galax has started trial production of GeForce RTX 4090 HOF OC Lab version of the graphics card. As for the launch time and price, it has not yet been announced.