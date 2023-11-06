13. October 2023

Youtube! Supersache!



I don’t remember exactly how we came up with this, probably because the brother (*1967) complained about his sons’ (*2010 and 2013) YouTube consumption. In any case, the mother (*1944) says: “YouTube! Great thing! I recently took apart the lid of my salad spinner to give it a thorough cleaning and then I couldn’t put the pieces back together. I suddenly found a film on YouTube that showed exactly how to do this. Really great!”

(Franziska Nyffenegger)

