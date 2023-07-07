13 Ultra with 110 GB plan cheaper than without + useful gift

Are you looking for a first-class mobile phone tariff with the brand new Xiaomi 13 Ultra? Then Sparhandy currently has the right offer for you. You can get the top smartphone there together with 110 GB of 5G data volume, an all-network flat rate and SMS flat rate for only 59.99 euros per month. We reveal why this is an unbeatable deal.

Sparhandy: Xiaomi 13 Ultra with 110 GB tariff even cheaper

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra has only recently become available in Europe and the first good deals are already available for the brand new high-end smartphone. At Sparhandy you get the device with 110 GB 5G data volume as well as Allnet and SMS flat rate Vodafonenetwork at a bargain price (view offer at Sparhandy). The bundle only costs you 59.99 euros per month and a one-off fee of EUR 219.94 for the connection price and additional payment. You get one for that Xiaomi instant printer worth 120 euros for free. An absolute top deal, as our calculation below proves.

If you already have a landline Internet contract with Vodafone, you can Monthly 5 euro discount on the basic fee about the Combined get and receive an additional 35 GB data volume – a total of gigantic 145 GB.

Tariff details at a glance

Tariff: Smart XXL network: Vodafone

110 GB 5G data volume (max. 500 MBit/s) Allnet and SMS flat-rate EU roaming including 24-month minimum term, 1-month notice period

50 euros bonus for phone number portability

Gigakombi judges: Vodafone fixed network customers save 5 euros + 35 GB additional data volume per month

Xiaomi 13 Ultra with a contract: That’s why the offer is worth it

The costs of the tariff bundle at a glance

Basic charge (monthly)

59,99 Euro

additional payment (one-off, at the beginning of the contract) 179.95 euros

connection fee (one-off, at the beginning of the contract) 39.99 euros

Shipping (one time) free

Total cost after 24 months

(in the event of termination at the end of the minimum contract period,

monthly and one-off costs added)

1.659,70 Euro

device values

(current best online prices according to idealo.de) 1,503.99 euros (mobile phone) + 119.70 euros (printer)

Bonus

50 euros if you take your phone number with you

effective cost tariff

(Total costs minus device values ​​& bonuses) -13.99 euros

Effective cost tariff per month

-0,58 Euro

According to the idealo price comparison, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra with 512 GB currently costs at least 1,504 euros. The printer costs 120 euros. If you subtract these values ​​from the total costs of the tariff over a minimum term of 24 months, you get the result effectively -0.58 euros per month for the tariff. So you effectively pay less than when buying the devices individually and get the tariff with an impressive 110 GB 5G data volume as well as Allnet and SMS flat rates free of charge.

The offer with Combined – if you already have an Internet contract with Vodafone. Then you only pay 54.99 euros per month and end up with an effective price of -4,75 Euro monthly.

Cancel the tariff in good time at the end of the minimum contract term, only then will the low price also work out. But don’t worry, if you forget that, the contract will not be extended by another year, but can be terminated monthly since the beginning of 2022.

Xiaomi 13 Ultra: what can the flagship phone from China do?

The Chinese company presents an impressive equipment and mainly relies on one brand new Leica camera with a total of four sensors, each of which offers a resolution of 50 MP. The Sony IMX989 sensor is used as the main camera, which is accompanied by three Sony IMX 858 sensors. These sensors cover the ultra wide-angle range, the telephoto lens and a super telephoto lens. The inner workings are also impressive: the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is used as the processor, flanked by 12 GB RAM and 512 GB internal storage. The Xiaomi 13 Ultra also offers you a 6.73-inch-AMOLED display that captures images with fast 120 Hz repeated and with a resolution of 3,200 × 1,440 pixels. It also has a durable Gorilla Glass Victus cover and a Fingerprint sensor integrated in the display.

