Official specs and details of Intel’s 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPU and accompanying Z790 Raptor Point PCH have been leaked by Igor Labs.

So starting from the specs, Intel’s 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs will feature a hybrid core design that mixes performance-optimized P and efficiency-optimized E cores. For the new chips, Intel will use a new P-Core called Raptor Cove, which will replace the Golden Cove cores on Alder Lake CPUs. For the E-Core, Intel will keep the existing Gracemont core architecture with some small improvements.

The enthusiast-grade 125W Intel Raptor Lake-S desktop model will feature an i9 model with up to 8 Raptor Cove cores and 16 Gracemont cores for a total of 24 cores and 32 threads. Intel’s i7 products will consist of 16 cores (8+8), and the i5 models will consist of 14 cores (6+8) and 10 cores (6+4). All Raptor Lake CPUs will feature increased L3, increased L2 per P-Core (2.0 MB), and doubled L2 per E-core cluster (4.0 MB).

The Intel Core i9-13900K is the flagship Raptor Lake CPU with 24 cores and 32 threads in 8 P-Core and 16 E-Core configurations. The CPU is configured with a base clock of 3.0GHz, a single-core boost with 5.8GHz (1-2) cores, and an all-core boost clock of 5.5GHz (all 8 P cores). The CPU has 68MB of combined cache and up to 253W of 125W PL1. The CPU can also draw up to 350W when using unlimited power mode.

The Intel Core i7-13700K CPU will be the fastest 13th Gen Core i7 in the Raptor Lake CPU family. The chip has a total of 16 cores and 24 threads. This configuration is achieved using 8 P-Cores with Raptor Cove architecture and 8 E-Cores with Grace Mont core architecture. The CPU is equipped with 30MB of L3 and 24MB of L2, for a total of 54MB of cache. The chip executes with a base clock of 3.4GHz and a boost clock of 5.40GHz. The P-Core’s all-core boost is rated at 5.3GHz, while the E-Core has a base clock of 2.5GHz and a boost clock of 4.2GHz. TDP will remain at 125W (PL1) and 253 (PL2).

The Intel Core i5-13600K has a total of 14 cores, including 6 P-Cores with Raptor Cove and 8 E-Cores with current Gracemont cores. That’s the same number of P-Cores as the Intel Core i5-12600K, but double the number of E-Cores. So we’re seeing 40% more cores and 25% more threads compared to the Alder Lake Core i5-12600K. The CPU is equipped with 24MB of L3 and 20MB of L2, for a total of 44MB of cache. The clock was set to 3.5GHz base and 5.1GHz boost, while the E-Core performed at 2.6GHz base and 3.9GHz boost. Compared to the i9 and i7 models, the i5’s PL2 rating will be slightly reduced to 181W, but it’s still 30W higher than the existing 12600K.

Intel is sticking with its LGA 1700 platform to add at least one more CPU family, and that’s Raptor Lake. Chipzilla confirmed that the Raptor Lake CPUs will be compatible with existing LGA 1700 motherboards using the 600-series chipset. But as with every generation, motherboard makers will offer a whole new lineup of motherboards with 700-series chipsets that will feature higher I/O channels. In addition to that, the Raptor Lake chips will support DDR5-5600, which is a nice boost over the native DDR5-5200 speeds supported by Alder Lake.

The Z790 will offer 20 PCIe Gen 4 and 8 PCIe Gen 3 lanes, while the CPU will have 16 PCIe Gen 5 and 4 PCIe Gen 4 lanes. We know that motherboard manufacturers will have some products that separate the x16 discrete graphics card channel from the x4 PCIe Gen 5 M.2 slot. Intel will not support native PCIe Gen 5 M.2 until 14th Gen Meteor Lake.

This provides a great upgrade path for users who currently use a mainstream Core i3 or Core i5 CPU and want to upgrade to a higher-end chip. They can simply replace their existing 12th Gen CPUs with higher-end Core i7 or Core i9 models, which will improve the overall performance of their PC.

