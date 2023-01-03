In the first large-scale exhibition of CES this year, Intel took the lead in announcing 32 13th-generation Intel Core notebook processors, covering a series of products such as the ultimate performance HX 55W, high-performance H 45W, thin and light commercial P 28W and ultra-thin U 15W. Dominate the world‘s fastest laptop processor.

The 13th generation Intel Core HX notebook processor has the same number of cores as desktop products. The flagship i9-13980HX has 8P + 16E 24C32T specifications, up to 5.6GHz Turbo clock, DDR5 5600 memory support and a power output of up to 157W. consumption, meeting the high performance required for flagship creation and gaming laptops.

In terms of specifications, the maximum power consumption of the HX series processors reaches 157W, which means that the notebook must have sufficient heat dissipation and power supply capabilities to be able to exert the performance of the processor; in addition, the i7-13850HX is a special specification 8P + The 20C28T specification of 12E has more cores than desktop models, but it is a product for enterprise use including vPro function, and it is relatively rare to see this processor in general commercially available laptops.

As for the internal display, HX mostly adopts the internal display core specification of 32 EU, but high-performance notebooks are usually equipped with independent display chips, so the difference in the number of internal display EUs has little effect; the other is that DDR5 supports both 5600 and 4800 There are different types of memory clocks, so you need to check more information when choosing a new model.

As for the I/O specifications provided by the HX notebook platform, there is not much difference. The CPU provides internal display output, PCIe 5.0 x16 connects to the independent display GPU, PCIe 4.0 x4 connects SSD and DDR5 / DDR4 dual support, it depends on how the notebook manufacturer plans. memory specifications.

As for the PCH chipset, there are expansion specifications such as Wi-Fi 6E, USB2, USB3, PCIe, and SATA. Of course, whether Thunderbolt 4 is to be arranged depends on how the notebook manufacturer plans.

In terms of performance, compared with the previous generation i9-12900HX, i9-13980HX can have a performance improvement of 11% in single thread and 49% in multi-core, and crush Apple M2, M1 and 6900HX.

In the 3D rendering Blender test, the i9-13980HX has 79% and 74% multi-core computing rendering performance upgrades compared to the previous generation i9-12900HX.

In terms of professional work, i9-13980HX has improved the performance of Autodesk’s AutoCAD by 24%, Revit by 17%, and Inventor by 12%.

In terms of audio and video creation, the performance of i9-13980HX has increased by 6% in Premier Pro, 12% in Photoshop, and 15% in After Effects.

As for the game, Intel uses the MSI Titan model with the same RTX 3080 Ti discrete GPU. The latest model equipped with i9-13980HX can achieve a 12% improvement in game performance.

Next, the 13th generation Intel Core H, P and U series notebook processors, the main specifications of the previous generation are not much different, the platform specifications mainly support LP4, LP5, DDR4 and DDR5 memory, so that thin and light notebooks can have more flexible memory body configuration.

And it has the Thunderbolt 4 connection capability supported by the CPU, but the CPU connection only has the bandwidth of PCIe 5.0 x8, but two PCIe 4.0 x4 can be used as system SSD.

Due to the similar specifications, the i9-13900HK has about 10% improvement in overall computer performance in the CrossMark test.

The detailed specifications of the 13th generation Intel Core H, P and U series laptop processors are provided for your reference.

If there is no accident, the new generation of notebooks will not be updated until after the Lunar New Year in Taiwan, so get ready to upgrade your notebooks!