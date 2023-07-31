13x NP-FZ100 batteries in comparison, Sony against BAXXTAR, PATONA, Blumax and Co. (2023)

If you have a current Sony camera, the cards are good that it uses NP-FZ100 batteries.

Because this type of battery is now used in so many cameras, there are a large number of alternative batteries. Also because the original Sony batteries are quite expensive.

In this comparison we want to take a closer look at a whopping 12 alternative NP-FZ100 batteries from manufacturers such as BAXXTAR, PATONA, Blumax and Co. + the original Sony battery.

So we send 13 NP-FZ100 batteries to the comparison. Which is the best battery?

13x NP-FZ100 batteries in comparison

Let’s first take a look at our batteries, especially with regard to the manufacturer’s capacity and the +- price.

Sony NP-FZ100

69,06€

2280 mAh

Powerextra NP-FZ100

24,99€

2500 mAh

akku-net Powerakku für Sony Typ NP-FZ100

32,90€

2040 mAh

Patona NP-FZ100 2400mAh Akku

59,99€

2400 mAh

Baxxtar NP-FZ100 2400mAh Akku

2400 mAh

K&F Concept NP-FZ100

40,99€

2280 mAh

PATONA Premium NP-FZ100

35,90€

2250 mAh

Blumax NP-FZ100 Gold Edition

36,49€

2250 mAh

ENEGON 2800mAh

35,99€

2800 mAh

Blumax NP-FZ100 Gold Edition mit USB C

38,99€

2250 mAh

Patona NP-FZ100 Akku mit USB C

2400 mAh

Baxxtar Pro Akku NP-FZ100 Generation IV

39,90€

2250 mAh

NEEWER NP-FZ100 Akku mit USB C Port

38,99€

2280 mAh

(prices approx.)

The original Sony NP-FZ100 battery is said to have a capacity of 2280 mAh. We have four batteries here which should exceed this capacity specification.

ENEGON 2800mAh

Patona NP-FZ100 2400mAh Akku

Baxxtar NP-FZ100 2400mAh Akku

Patona NP-FZ100 Akku mit USB C

The ENEGON battery advertises with 2800 mAh, so I say directly that this figure is too high! Here the manufacturer has “rounded” very generously.

Otherwise we have the new Patona and Baxxtar batteries which advertise with 2400 mAh.

However, these are priced very close to the original Sony battery. The models with +- 2250 mAh are the most attractively priced, which cost around €30-40 and thus almost half of the original battery.

3x mit USB C

Three of the batteries in this comparison have a USB C port.

Patona NP-FZ100 Akku mit USB C

Blumax NP-FZ100 Gold Edition mit USB C

NEEWER NP-FZ100 Akku mit USB C Port

What does this mean? You can either charge these batteries in a normal NP-FZ100 charger or with a normal USB charger. Very convenient!

So you can save yourself a special charger and simply use a smartphone charger. The charging time for these models is around 3.5-4 hours.

Weight?

For me, the weight of the batteries is an exciting point. Of course, we usually prefer a lighter setup when it comes to camera equipment.

However, the world looks different when it comes to rechargeable batteries. Heavier batteries often have a little more capacity here. Are there differences here?

Excitingly, the original Sony NP-FZ100 battery is clearly the heaviest battery at 82.65g!

The rechargeable batteries with USB-C charging electronics follow in 2nd-4th place. Not surprising, but the Patona battery advertised as 2400 mAh is from NEEWER and Blumax, which are said to have slightly less capacity, which would fit.

Behind the USB C batteries are the two 2400 mAh batteries from Patona and Baxxtar. Another result that makes sense. Only behind these two does the alleged 2800 mAh battery from ENEGON appear.

The test setup, how does breaking.org test NP-FZ100 batteries?

This allows me to determine exactly what capacity the batteries have and can compare them with the manufacturer’s information.

The batteries are discharged to a voltage of 6.0V in the test. The batteries contain two lithium-ion battery cells connected in series. This is how we get the voltage of 7.2V. Lithium-ion batteries have a voltage of 3.6-3.7, 3.6V * 2 = 7.2V per cell.

6V corresponds to 3V per cell, which is about the normal end-of-discharge voltage of lithium cells. This also coincides with the information provided by the camera, which then declares the batteries to be empty or with the red battery symbol.

There are at least two test runs here, one with 1.5A load and one with 0.2A. 1.5A corresponds to +- the maximum load of a NP-FZ100 battery in a camera when filming. 0.2A is more of a slow shooting.

Which NP-FZ100 battery has the highest capacity?

But which NP-FZ100 battery has the highest capacity? Let’s take a look at the metrics:

First we see that the original Sony continues to offer the best capacity. In the best case, I get 2267 mAh here. None of the other batteries can surpass this!

The new 2400 mAh batteries from Patona and BAXXTAR follow in 2nd-4th place. These don’t reach 2400 mAh in my test, but come very close to the original Sony battery with a maximum of 2177 to 2197 mAh.

The Blumax NP-FZ100 Gold Edition with 2069 mAh follows in 5th place. The difference between 2069 mAh and 2267 mAh is absolutely not gigantic, but there is a small gradation between the replicas with 22xx mAh and the mi 2400 mAh manufacturer information.

The ENEGON 2800mAh battery comes in 7th place. Not a bad ranking per se, but of course there is an extreme difference to the manufacturer’s information, which I cannot approve of.

Are your measurements of the Sony battery correct?

The extremely good measured values ​​of the original Sony battery are striking and difficult to explain. Especially since there are many competitors who advertise with the same or higher capacity, but cannot come close to Sony.

This had also unsettled me a bit, so I bought a second new Sony NP-FZ100 battery and “measured” it and I had +- the same result. This in combination with the higher weight makes me believe in the accuracy of my measurement.

Conclusion, which NP-FZ100 battery is the best?

If you are looking for the best NP-FZ100 battery, then you still have to go for the original Sony battery. As bitter as that is, it still has the best capacity with up to 2267 mAh, albeit at a hefty price!

But what are the best alternatives?

If you want maximum capacity, check out the new 2400 mAh batteries from BAXXTAR and Patona. In practice, these offer the same capacity as the Sony battery.

Both batteries are excellent, but also priced close to the Sony original. The USB C version of the Patona is also highly recommended here.

But what if you want a cheaper battery? Check out the Blumax NP-FZ100 Gold Edition models. Both the normal version and the version with USB C are highly recommended and extremely close to the more expensive models. But you get these for about 50% of the price of the original.

I would usually prefer two Blumax NP-FZ100 Gold Edition to an original Sony battery.

