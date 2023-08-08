13x SD memory cards for cameras in comparison, with SanDisk, Samsung, Kingston, …..

If you have a large camera, no matter what manufacturer, it will most certainly use SD cards. Accordingly, there are hundreds of SD cards on the market, ranging from extremely cheap to crazy expensive.

However, the latter often promise speeds of up to 300 MB/s, which is the absolute maximum for an SD card. These high speeds should help with the continuous shooting functions.

But how does it work here in practice? How fast are memory cards really and how much more does a fast memory card bring to a camera?

Let’s try to answer all these questions in a practical test!

The memory cards in comparison

Let’s first take a look at the memory cards in comparison.

ADATA Premier Extreme R800/W700 512GB

Angelbird AV PRO SD MK2 V60 R280/W160 256GB

Kingston Canvas React Plus 256GB V90

Lexar Professional 2000x Gold Series 128GB

ProGrade SD UHS-II 128GB Card V60

SABRENT SD Karte 256GB V60

Samsung EVO Plus for Creators R100

Samsung Pro Plus 512GB MicroSD

SanDisk Extreme microSD A2 128GB

SanDisk Extreme PRO R300/W260 128GB

SanDisk Extreme SDXC UHS-I 180MB/s 128GB

Sony SF-M Tough Series R277/W150 SDXC 256GB

Transcend high speed 512GB SDXC memory card

This is a mix of 11x normal SD cards with different speeds and 2x microSD memory cards.

This is exciting because we not only look at the theoretical data rates in this test, but also carry out various practical tests.

Memory card classes

First of all, let’s talk about the basics, like the classes in memory cards. Memory cards are divided into various classes and standards. Earlier and with older memory cards we have classes from 2 to 10.

Newer memory cards have “V” classes.

V90 memory cards are currently the fastest models, while V30 memory cards are quite common. We also have the A classes, A1 and A2.

Theoretically, V90 means that a memory card can achieve a minimum sustained write rate of 90MB/s.

However, almost all V60 memory cards clearly exceed this specification! In practice, V90 memory cards usually even easily exceed 200 MB/s constantly. Therefore, the manufacturers seem to no longer take the original meaning of the “V30, V60 and V90” markings very seriously and simply see them as a division into “entry-level, middle and high-end class”.

Memory cards with UHS-I and over 100 MB/s

SanDisk in particular offers some inexpensive memory cards, some with 180 MB/s. Unfortunately there is a problem here. There are three standards in the field of memory cards.

SD Express isn’t used by almost anyone right now, so we’ll skip this one.

UHS-I and UHS-II are practically compatible with each other, but UHS-II memory cards have additional contacts on the back. These are required for data rates over +- 100 MB/s.

So how can SanDisk, for example, offer UHS-I memory cards with 180MB/s? SanDisk has “drilled” the UHS-I standard here on its own. In order to achieve this 100+ MB/s in the UHS-I standard, special card readers are required and currently NO camera that I know of supports this.

This means that these 180 or 150 MB/s memory cards with UHS-I are only marginally helpful in practice.

A first benchmark

Let’s start the comparison with a first benchmark of the SD memory cards.

I will run this test with two different card readers.

ProGrade CFexpress Type A and SDXC/SDHC UHS-II Card Reader Selore&S USB C Docking Station

The ProGrade card reader is one of the models that can achieve over 100 MB/s with UHS-I memory cards. The docking station, on the other hand, is a “normal” model that adheres exactly to the UHS-I and UHS-II standard.

All memory cards were formatted exFAT for this test.

Let’s start with the ProGrade card reader.

Let’s start with a positive point, all memory cards, even the very cheap models like the Transcend Highspeed 512GB SDXC memory card, deliver good values! In the worst case, we still get 65MB/s with our memory cards. However, there is some room for improvement!

With the ProGrade card reader and the Kingston Canvas React Plus, we top out at over 300 MB/s, reading!

With the Selore&S USB C Docking Station card reader, the values ​​look significantly worse, especially with the UHS-I card readers.

Depending on the card reader, the ranking is as follows:

Kingston Canvas React Plus 256GB

Lexar Professional 2000x Gold Series 128GB

SABRENT SD Karte 256GB V60

SanDisk Extreme PRO R300/W260 128GB

Sony SF-M Tough Series R277/W150 SDXC 256GB

Angelbird AV PRO SD MK2 V60 R280/W160 256GB

ProGrade SD UHS-II 128 GB Karte V60

SanDisk Extreme SDXC UHS-I 180MB/s 128GB

SanDisk Extreme microSD A2 128GB

ADATA Premier Extreme R800/W700 512GB

Samsung Pro Plus 512GB MicroSD

Transcend Highspeed 512GB SDXC Speicherkarte

Samsung EVO Plus for Creators R100

practice test

Let’s come to a practical test, because just because my memory card reader can write the memory cards with data rate X, it doesn’t mean that a real camera can do it too.

How fast a camera can write to a memory card varies massively from model to model! For example, simpler cameras like the Sony A6400 or ZV-E10 only support UHS-I and reach a maximum of 40-50 MB/s. Faster memory cards then make no sense from the camera’s point of view.

Let’s take a look at two “high-end” models that can write a little faster.

Sony A7R V – Burst Compressed RAW, 10fps Fujifilm H2S – Burst Uncompressed RAW, 20fps

Here I used a stopwatch to measure how long it took for the camera buffer to fill up and how long it then took for all the data to be on the memory card. From here I was then able to measure the write rate of the cameras.

This is where it gets interesting! First of all we can see that the Sony A7R V can write to the memory cards quite a bit faster than the Fujifilm H2s.

The Sony achieves a maximum of approx. 230 MB/s with V90 memory cards. All three V90 memory cards are +- equally fast here.

Kingston Canvas React Plus – 234,6 MB/s

Lexar Professional 2000x Gold Series – 232,8 MB/s

SanDisk Extreme PRO R300/W260 – 225,3 MB/s

The SABRENT SD card follows in 4th place with the Sony A7R V.

The Fujifilm, on the other hand, seems to like the Kingston Canvas React Plus the most. This clearly achieved the highest data rate at 188.8 MB/s. Excitingly, the SABRENT SD card with 155 MB/s follows in second place and the Lexar in third place.

The SanDisk Extreme PRO R300/W260 somehow didn’t really want to work with UHS-II speed in the Fuji H2s. Not sure why, I repeated the test several times, formatted memory card etc. but somehow memory card and camera didn’t seem to like each other.

Nevertheless, we see big differences between the V90/V60 and the V30 memory cards.

Durability of SD cards, a difficult topic!

The worst thing that can happen is that a memory card breaks after an important photo shoot and pictures are lost. This is surely every photographer’s nightmare.

Which memory cards are particularly safe and reliable here? This is a question I can’t answer because the manufacturers aren’t playing with open cards here.

In principle, memory cards are consumables! These wear out constantly. Even good to very good flash memory, as you can find it in an SSD, manages a maximum of 2000-4000 cycles (TLC).

Do our memory card manufacturers use good flash memory? No idea, there is no way to read this. It’s possible that all SD cards have flash memory that can handle 2000+ cycles, but it’s also possible that they have super cheap memory chips that can handle maybe 200+ cycles.

Then there is the question of the controller. A good controller can detect when flash cells are bad and discard them in the background so the memory card keeps working. Wear leveling would also be an important feature for durability.

Imagine you take a picture, delete the picture, take a picture again, delete the picture, take a picture again, etc.

With an SD card without wear leveling, the first image would always end up in the same memory cell, which wears out much faster than the last memory cell, which always remains free unless you fill your memory card to 100%.

So there is an extremely fluctuating wear and tear of the cells in the memory card. It may be that cell 1 already has hundreds of cycles and the last cell has 0 cycles.

Wear leveling distributes the data in the background here. With an SD card with wear leveling, cell 1 is not always the same, but is rotated in the background, so that there is constant wear, which extremely increases durability.

Which memory cards have good flash memory and an intelligent controller? Good question!

I know for sure that the ProGrade, Angelbird and SABRENT SD cards support wear leveling.

Kingston only advertises wear leveling on its Industrial SD cards, of course that doesn’t mean it doesn’t support the SD Canvas React Plus, but it isn’t stated.

At Lexar I can’t find any information about it, just like at SanDisk.

As far as NAND, i.e. flash memory quality, is concerned, it is getting even thinner. Only SABRENT advertises using BiCS5 NAND on its SD card.

BiCS5 should guarantee high durability! Even if the SABRENT SD card 256GB V60 has the worst warranty in this comparison, I think it is technically the best SD card.

Conclusion

A fast SD card makes a lot of sense if you have a large camera and like to use the burst function.

The practical test showed a significant reduction in the time it took for the camera to process all the images with both the Sony A7R V and the Fuji H2s if you used a faster memory card.

For example, with the Sony A7R V with the Kingston Canvas React Plus 256GB, it takes 19.42 seconds for the camera’s cache to be emptied onto the memory card and the camera to be fully usable again. With the Samsung EVO Plus for Creators R100 it takes 72.52 seconds! You have to wait around 3.7x as long for the slower memory card! Therefore, a fast memory card can make a lot of sense.

The following practical ranking results from my test for use in a camera:

Kingston Canvas React Plus 256GB V90

Lexar Professional 2000x Gold Series 128GB

SABRENT SD Karte 256GB V60

SanDisk Extreme PRO R300/W260 128GB

Angelbird AV PRO SD MK2 V60 R280/W160 256GB

Sony SF-M Tough Series R277/W150 SDXC 256GB

ProGrade SD UHS-II 128GB Card V60

SanDisk Extreme SDXC UHS-I 180MB/s 128GB

SanDisk Extreme microSD A2 128GB

ADATA Premier Extreme R800/W700 512GB

Transcend high speed 512GB SDXC memory card

Samsung Pro Plus 512GB MicroSD

Samsung EVO Plus for Creators R100

However, the manufacturers can also pay well for this! The Kingston Canvas React Plus with 256GB costs over €180, a simple Transcend high-speed SD card with 1TB costs just €55.

In the end, I would recommend looking at the following models:

The fastest memory card in comparison was the Kingston Canvas React Plus 256GB V90. So I have to recommend this one. Although it is very expensive, an SD card can hardly be faster.

I myself use the SABRENT SD card 256GB V60, which is currently an absolute insider tip! The memory card costs well under €100, is super fast and very durable on paper! We have wear leveling here as well as the particularly high-quality BiCS5 NAND.

Alternatively, I would throw the Angelbird AV PRO SD MK2 V60 R280/W160 into the room. Not quite as good and a bit more expensive, but better available.

On the other hand, if you are looking for something cheap and good, then I would go for the SanDisk Extreme SDXC UHS-I 180MB/s. It’s not extremely fast, it’s just a UHS-I memory card, but it’s the best in its class.

