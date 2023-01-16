What is the performance of laptops using AMD Ryzen 6900HS?



Although AMD announced the Zen 4 processor architecture at CES 2023, the Ryzen 7040 series code-named “Phoenix” and the Ryzen 7045 series notebook processors code-named “Dragon Range”, the notebook computers using related processors will be available as soon as 2 It will be launched one after another every month, so those who want to buy may have to wait a little longer.

Before the official launch of the Ryzen 7000 series, a while ago we received a notebook computer with a Ryzen 6000 series processor from AMD for testing, which is the Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X, a 14-inch notebook computer.

To be more precise, the Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X is a 14.5-inch notebook computer with a 3K (3072 x 1920) resolution IPS panel, and has specifications of 100% sRGB, 120Hz update frequency and 400 nits brightness.

Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X is quite simple in appearance design, there are no redundant RGB lighting effects, and there are no additional totems or symbols. Only a simple Lenovo nameplate appears on the notebook A; anyway, Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X is not A notebook computer that emphasizes games, so lighting effects and the like are superfluous designs, and it simply provides the best experience.

The I/O configuration is also quite simple. You can see the power switch, USB Type-A, 3.5mm hybrid audio jack and Full HD Camera switch on the right side, while there are 2x USB-C and USB Type-A ports on the left side; Lenovo The Slim 7 Pro X charger is USB-C, and if it is used for charging, there will be one usable USB-C port missing.

Since it is a laptop provided by AMD, the Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X is of course equipped with an AMD Ryzen processor.

Using 3.3GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS, with 32GB memory, 1TB PCIe Gen4 M.2 SSD and Realtek RTL8852BW Wi-Fi 6 wireless network and Bluetooth integrated chip.

The 6nm process AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS adopts the Zen 3+ processor architecture, which provides 8 cores and 16 execution threads, and the maximum clock speed of the processor can reach 4.9GHz. It is a 35W TDP notebook computer processor; the memory part , Ryzen 9 6000 series processors can choose DDR5 or LPDDR5.

What’s more special is that in addition to having AMD Radeon Graphics built-in display, Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X chooses 35W TGP NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4GB GDDR6 in the independent display chip part, and the factory default uses the driver of the NVIDIA RTX Studio version.

Follow us to see how the Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X performs in various test data.

3DMark – Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X

3DMark Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X TIme Spy 4144 Graphic score 3793 CPU score 8730 Time Spy Extreme 1927 Graphic score 1754 CPU score 4394 Fire Strike 6956 Graphic score 7579 Physics score 22868 Combo score 2615 Fire Strike Extreme 4627 Graphic score 4645 Physics score 23446 Combo score 2074 Fire Strike Ultra 2372 Graphic score 2259 Physics score 20788 Combo score 1215 Port Royal 1236 Ray Tracing 9.31 Storage benchmark 1796 DLSS Feature test native 2.64 DLSS 2 21.71 CPU Profile Max Threads 6307 16 threads 6358 8 threads 5639 4 threads 3437 2 threads 1793 1 threads 916

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 adopts Ampere GPU architecture, so it supports DLSS2, but the performance part is not expected.

The 3K resolution is actually 3072 x 1080, so only 1080p can be tested in the game part, and this test is different from our previous tests. The special effects part of our game is mainly over 60 FPS, so we choose ” Medium”.

1080p Gaming – Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X

1080p Gaming Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X Borderlands 3 : Medium 62.82 Cyberpunk2077（Medium + DLSS） 78.1 Guardian of Galaxy（Medium +DLSS） 67 F1 22 76 Forza Horizon 5（High） 72 Rainbow Six Siege 175 Shadow of the Tomb Raider（Medium） 64

Creator – Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X

Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X Blender（CPU） Monster 76 Junk Store 46 Classroom 35 Blender（GPU） Monster 571 Junk Store 306 Classroom 322 True GPU 554 Pugetbench DaviniCi（GPU） Overall 993 4K Media 85 GPU Effects 38 Fusion Score 175 Pugetbench Premiere Pro（GPU） Overall 578 Standard Export 59.8 Standard Live playback score 66.3 Effect Score 47.2 GPU Scores 48.1

CPU and Battery – Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X

As long as most games don’t require special effects to be fully turned on, there won’t be much problem for this notebook computer. Of course, the Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X laptop should not be judged by its gaming laptop specifications, because it is not a gaming laptop in the first place.

As for the Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X laptop itself, the 14.5-inch, 3K resolution (3072 x 1920) 3:2 ratio panel is the same as the MacBook Pro 16. So far, I have felt that such a configuration has no major problems in use.

The Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X, which uses Ryzen 9 6900HS and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 independent display chips, has achieved more than 9 hours of battery life in the PCMark 10 battery life test. It will not be a big problem for most people to use it for a day. In particular, this laptop uses USB-C charging, and charging is relatively much simpler than in the past.

In the past several Zen architecture processors have come all the way, until now the Ryzen 9 6900HS processor of the Zen3+ architecture will make us look forward to the follow-up Ryzen 7040 and Ryzen 7045 series products of the Zen4 processor architecture. For laptops, we will also share the actual measurement results with you as soon as possible.