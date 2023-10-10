140 billion US dollars a year gobbled up

Extreme weather events not only have devastating effects on people and the environment, but also cause significant costs. Thanks to a method called Extreme Event Attribution (EEA), researchers at Victoria University of Wellington in New Zealand were recently able to determine the financial impact of climate change. According to their research, the global cost of this has been $143 billion per year over the past twenty years. A significant proportion of this, namely 63 percent, is also caused by the loss of human life.

Between 2000 and 2019: $140 billion per year due to the climate crisis

The climate crisis has exacerbated extreme weather events such as storms, floods, heat waves and droughts to a frightening extent in recent decades. The study, “The Global Costs Of Extreme Weather That Are Attributable To Climate Change,” by Rebecca Newman and Ilan Noy, published in the journal Nature Communications, provides alarming insights into how costly the climate crisis really is.

The study says that between 2000 and 2019, 1.4 billion people worldwide were impacted by extreme weather events. The financial costs are expected to average $143 billion per year, with significant year-to-year fluctuations. They even recorded costs of $280 billion for 2022.

Extreme Event Attribution (EEA) New approach to calculation

For the details: A method called Extreme Event Attribution (EEA) was used for the study. This should be able to determine the connection between man-made greenhouse gas emissions and certain extreme weather events. It provides insights into how climate change may have changed the frequency and intensity of these events. With their help, the researchers were able to quantify the component of social costs caused by climate change.

Two thirds of the damage was caused by loss of life

Rebecca Newman and Ilan Noy also identified how exactly the costs of the climate crisis would be distributed. The analysis found that two-thirds of the total damage costs were from loss of life, while the remaining third came from destruction of property and other assets. Storms such as Hurricane Harvey and Cyclone Nargis were responsible for the majority (66 percent) of climate costs, with 16 percent coming from heatwaves and 10 percent from floods and droughts. The findings should be seen as a wake-up call for the world. The climate crisis is not just an abstract threat; it has already caused devastating financial and human costs.

Current estimates could even underestimate the actual effects of climate change. According to Ilan Noy, there would have been many extreme weather events for which there would be no data on the number of people killed or economic damage: “This suggests that our total figure of 140 billion US dollars is a significant understatement. We have no idea how many people died from heatwaves across sub-Saharan Africa!”

Need for support can also be determined using the EEA method

In this context, the authors also mention that methods used for the study could also be used in the future to determine the need for financial support for recovery from extreme weather disasters in poorer countries. A dedicated loss and damage fund, launched at the 2022 UN Climate Summit, could use this data to provide resources more quickly and effectively. This would enable affected communities to receive much-needed assistance.

