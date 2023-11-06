140W USB C + 27600mAh = AMEGAT Powerbank 140W 27600mAh im Test

Power banks with a 140W USB-C port are still extremely rare! Essentially there are two models from Anker and that’s it.

However, I came across an exciting new power bank, the AMEGAT PBQ2610 Power Bank 140W 27600mAh.

As the name suggests, we have a 27600 mAh power bank, with a 140W USB C port and a performance display for under €100.

This would be fantastic if the capacity specification really works in practice and the power bank can actually deliver 140W. Let’s find out in the AMEGAT Power Bank 140W 27600mAh test!

The AMEGAT power bank 140W 27600mAh in the test

Certainly the first thing you notice about the AMEGAT power bank is the extraordinary design. Like the Anker 737 or Anker Prime, this one relies on an “upright” design.

The power bank’s connections are on the top and the display on the front is correctly aligned. Fortunately, the power bank has suitable rubber feet for both the standing position and lying position so that it does not slip or scratch.

This is also important because the power bank housing is made of metal! This makes the power bank incredibly solid and stable!

The AMEGAT power bank appears to be of high quality. I would also definitely describe the design of the power bank as valuable.

However, this comes at a price. At 654g, the power bank is quite a chunk! The dimensions, at 154 x 53 x 49 mm, are not too much for the high capacity and performance.

The power bank is smaller than, for example, the Anker A1340 Prime 27,650mAh 250W, with comparable performance.

Connections of the AMEGAT power bank with 140W

The AMEGAT PBQ2610 power bank has two USB C ports and one USB A port.

USB C 1 und 2 – 140W Power Delivery – 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/5A, 28V/5A

USB A – Quick Charge und 22,5W laden – 5V/3A, 9V2A, 12V/1,5A, 10V/2,25A

Both USB C ports can deliver and record up to 100W or 140W according to the USB PD 3.1 standard! Yes, the power bank can supply your devices with up to 140W and can also be charged with up to 140W.

This makes the power bank not only suitable for smartphones, and no, it doesn’t hurt smartphones to be charged on a 140W port, they simply don’t use the full 140W, but also or especially for large devices such as notebooks.

We also have a Quick Charge or 22.5W USB-A output.

Maximum 140W across all ports

Both USB-C ports can deliver up to 140W, but not at the same time. If you connect more than one device to the power bank, the ports will be throttled according to a fixed pattern.

USB C 1

USB C 2

USB A

140W

140W

65W

65W

100W

22,5W

60W

60W

18W

For example, if you use both USB C ports, they will be throttled to 65W each. I would probably have preferred if one of the ports had retained a little more power, for example 100 + 40W, but it is difficult to find a distribution that is optimal for all applications.

the display

The AMEGAT power bank has a complex LCD color display. This can show you the following information:

Charge level in % Remaining charging/discharging time Power per port in watts Current running time Maximum battery capacity (battery status) Cycles Number Total output power in Wh Temperature

This makes the display very comprehensive and also helpful!

PPS and AVS

Fortunately, the AMEGAT PBQ2610 supports the PPS extension of the USB Power Delivery standard. If supported by a connected device, the power bank can deliver a free voltage within a certain range that is optimal for the connected device. Some smartphones require this for full charging speed. You can find more information about PPS here.

This is the full PPS range. Accordingly, this power bank can, for example, charge the Google Pixel models as well as Samsung smartphones such as the S23 Ultra at full speed.

In addition to PPS, the power bank also supports the AVS standard. What is AVS? The PPS standard only goes up to a maximum voltage of 20/21V. However, with USB PD 3.1, the maximum voltage of USB Power Delivery has been increased.

For example, this power bank can deliver up to 28V. AVS is simply “PPS 2.0” which is also suitable for the higher voltages of the USB PD 3.1 standard.

AVS: 15-28V and maximum 140W

This is the full AVS range, for a 140W power bank. I’m currently not aware of any device that uses AVS, but it’s still nice that the power bank supports it.

Not constant 140W (but 100W)

Unfortunately, with an electronic load where I can constantly get the power I want from the power bank, I observed that the power bank cannot consistently deliver 140W.

The power bank switches off when there is approximately 40% remaining capacity, probably for temperature reasons.

100W, on the other hand, can be delivered constantly.

This is not entirely surprising, many high-end power banks struggle with similar problems. I also think that this won’t be a big problem in practice, but of course it’s not optimal.

As a rule, you won’t run into problems here, even with large notebooks.

The capacity of the AMEGAT PBQ2610 power bank 140W 27600mAh

According to AMEGAT, the power bank should offer 27,600 mAh or 99.36 Wh. I was able to measure the following:

Wh

mAh @3,7V

% of HA

5V/2A

76.613

20706

77%

9V/1A

84.022

22709

85%

9V/2A

87.297

23594

88%

20V/1A

89.391

24160

90%

20V/5A

85.148

23013

86%

The capacity of the power bank fluctuated in the test between 76.6 Wh or 20706 mAh and 89.391 Wh or 24159 mAh.

This is a fairly large range, depending on how you utilize the power bank. At very low loads, the efficiency seems to be slightly lower, which is probably due to things like the complex display.

In general, I am quite satisfied with the capacity of the power bank!

In general: The capacity information for power banks always refers to the capacity of the battery cells inside. However, discharging these is not 100% efficient. There is always a certain loss in the form of heat due to internal processes, voltage conversions, etc. This is especially true when using Quick Charge, USB PD or other fast charging standards. 80-90% is the common “good” value for usable capacity. Over 90% are very rare and under 80% are uncommon. Also keep in mind that your smartphone does not charge 100% efficiently! If this has a 2000mAh battery, approx. 2600mAh is required for a 100% charge. However, this depends on the model and type of charging.

Which devices are suitable for?

Expected loading speed

Apple iPads

+++

Apple iPhones

+++

Apple MacBooks

+++

Google Pixel

+++

Huawei Smartphones

++

OnePlus Smartphones

++

Realme Smartphones

++

Samsung Galaxy Smartphones („S“ Serie)

+++

Windows notebooks (Dell XPS, ASUS, etc.)

+++

+++ = “perfect” maximum possible loading speed to be expected

++ = very high loading speed to be expected

+ = fast loading speed to be expected

0 = “Standard” loading speed to be expected

– = slow loading speed to be expected

— = not compatible or only suitable to a very limited extent

Thanks to the combination of 140W maximum power and support for PPS, the AMEGAT power bank is in principle perfect for pretty much all devices from Apple, Samsung and Google!

No matter whether we are talking about a smartphone or a large MacBook. In general, thanks to its high performance and good capacity, the power bank is suitable for a variety of notebooks that can be charged via USB C.

I tested the power bank specifically on the Dell XPS and Apple MacBooks and it worked wonderfully here. However, the power bank should be universally compatible with all USB C chargeable notebooks.

Smartphones from Realme, Oppo, Xiaomi, Huawei, etc. should also be charged quickly by the power bank. But not necessarily at full speed.

Charging time

In principle, the AMEGAT PBQ2610 power bank can charge with up to 140W.

However, the power bank can only charge for a very short time with up to 140W! The charging current then drops to just over 90W, before the charging current drops again a little, increases, etc.

This decrease and increase in the charging current also occurs when charging with 100W.

We only have constant charging when charging with 60W. This tells me that the power bank is probably throttling due to excessive temperature when charging.

It therefore makes no difference whether you charge the power bank with a 60W, 100W or 140W charger. Loading always takes around 2:10-2:20 hours.

Of course, for chargers under 60W it takes a little longer.

Charging and discharging at the same time is possible!

You can charge and discharge the AMEGAT PBQ2610 power bank at the same time. However, this can lead to temperature throttling.

Charging efficiency

Finally, let’s take a look at the charging efficiency of the power bank. Here I compare the amount of energy that the power bank requires to fully charge with the energy that can be released at the end.

The power bank required the following power for me to fully charge:

140W Laden – 110,158 Wh

100W Laden – 110,366 Wh

60W Laden – 104,219 Wh

This results in the following values:

Best case Worst case 140W 81% 70% 100W 81% 69% 60W 86% 74%

At its maximum, the charging efficiency was a very good 86%. At minimum we got 69%, which is within reason. I would generally describe the charging efficiency of the power bank as good.

Conclusion

The AMEGAT Power Bank 140W 27600mAh is currently one of the best power banks on the market!

140W + full range PPS + high capacity (up to 24159 mAh) + practical display is hard to beat!

All this, especially at a price of under €100, at the time of this article!

The power bank largely keeps what it promises! In the best case I was able to achieve a capacity of 89.391 Wh or 24159 mAh.

The power bank can also deliver 140W as advertised and also supports PPS and AVS with the full range. Thanks to PPS, the power bank is also able to charge smartphones like the S23 Ultra at full speed and the 140W is perfect even for large notebooks!

There are also big plus points for the feel of the power bank and the super detailed and helpful display.

The only problem with the power bank is the temperature. The power bank cannot deliver a constant 140 W (but 100 W is possible). Is this a problem in practice? You will probably hardly notice it, because firstly, hardly any devices charge with 140W and even fewer devices charge constantly with 140W.

The temperature problems only delay the charging of the power bank, which slows down somewhat.

The power bank needs around 2:10-2:20 hours to charge from 0% to 100%, which is anything but slow!

In short, in my opinion, the AMEGAT Power Bank 140W 27600mAh is currently the best power bank for less than €100! The Anker 737 only comes into play from 130€. This has slightly less capacity, but no temperature problems. I can’t decide which is better for you.

But the Anker 737 (approx. €130) and the Anker A1340 Prime 27,650mAh 250W are essentially the only alternatives at the moment.

