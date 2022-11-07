Cooler Master GM238-FFS 23.8″ Gaming Monitor

▲ Cooler Master GM238-FFS

Cooler Master has been actively expanding the product line of gaming monitors recently. This time I would like to introduce their new entry model – GM238-FFS, which is equipped with a 23.8-inch Ultra-Speed ​​IPS panel and supports FHD 144Hz display output and HDR10 standard. Moreover, it has extremely low pixel response time, and has 90% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage and AMD FreeSync screen tear-proof function.

screen size 23.8″ Zoom 16:9 surface isolation – panel technology BOE ADS (IPS type) Backlight Technology WLED (GB-LED + KSF) surface treatment Anti-glare coating, Haze=25%, 3H hardness Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixel pitch 0.2744mm (92.56ppi) SDR brightness 250cd/m2 HDR peak brightness not provided HDR support/certification HDR10 standard native contrast 1000:1 Dynamic Peak Contrast not provided Viewing angle 178°/178° (CR>10) color display 16.7M / 8-bit Color gamut coverage 120% sRGB、90% DCI-P3 GtG reaction time 0.5ms maximum update rate 144Hz (165Hz OC) VRR Certification AMD FreeSync VRR range 48 – 144Hz (support LFC) Video interface 2 x DisplayPort 1.2 2 x HDMI 2.0 USB interface (upstream) – USB interface (downstream) – audio interface 1 x 3.5mm audio output Built-in speaker – VESA Mount 100 x 100mm inclination +15° ~ -5° Swing angle – height adjustment – vertical rotation – power input 100~240V, 50~60Hz power consumption 18.3W (200nits) Power Supplier External type (12V⎓[email protected]) size 540 × 418 × 212mm weight 3.05kg (with base)

▲ Three-sided borderless design

▲ Plain appearance design

The Cooler Master GM238-FFS adopts a three-sided borderless design on the front, and a purple Cooler Master pattern is added to the bottom frame. The plain black fuselage did not add any appearance modification, only through some sandblasting treatment to slightly enhance the sense of hierarchy, the overall appearance design is solid and simple.

In addition, the mounted monitor stand only provides -5º to 15º inclination adjustment, and is not equipped with functions such as height and lowering, swing adjustment, etc., but the 100 x 100mm VESA Mount hole is reserved, and users can carry other ergonomic The use of scientifically designed brackets.

FHD IPS type panel

▲ The ADS display panel using BOE, the viewing angle is qualified

In terms of display panels, Cooler Master GM238-FFS uses BOE’s MV238FHB-NG0 panel, which is a 23.8-inch FHD ADS panel mass-produced by the manufacturer since the third quarter of 2019. It is an IPS type panel that has been improved and launched by BOE. It is very close to IPS in terms of technology and liquid crystal arrangement characteristics. It can provide vertical and horizontal viewing angles up to 178°, and the screen has good color and contrast performance at any angle.

panel manufacturer BOE BOE panel type ADS (IPS type) Panel model MV238FHB-NG0 native resolution 1920 x 1080 native refresh rate 144Hz color depth 16.7M – 8-bit Backlight type GB-LED + KSF edge-lit backlight (non-original) Zone dimming – additional technology – surface treatment Anti-glare coating, Haze=25%, 3H hardness

90% DCI-P3 wide color gamut, with sRGB color gamut reduction mode

▲ Support 8-bit color depth

In terms of color, the WLED backlight panel of the Cooler Master GM238-FFS uses a combination of green and blue LEDs with red phosphors. Compared with the common blue LED + yellow phosphor solution, it has a more balanced three-primary color performance and a lower blue light level. . In addition, the LCD panel natively supports 8-bit color depth, but in order to support the content display of the HDR 10 standard, FRC technology is added to increase the color display capability to 10-bit bit depth, compared to only supporting 8-bit color. Deep monitors still have the advantage of being able to render smoother color gradients.

▲ With multiple color mode options

In terms of color gamut, the official claims that the display has 120% sRGB and 90% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage, and there are a variety of color modes to choose from in the OSD menu, including standard, game, sRGB and video modes, etc., and In the game mode, FPS, Action and RTS are also subdivided into three picture priorities. The author used the Calibrite Colorchecker Display Plus color corrector to test the color gamut of each part of the color mode, and all tests were performed under the setting to 100% brightness, preset color temperature and SDR mode.

▲ The maximum color gamut volume range of GM238-FFS



The test results show that the color gamut volume measured by the GM238-FFS in modes other than sRGB is not far from the same. It is estimated that no color gamut reduction settings are applied, only the preset color temperature and color saturation are slightly adjusted. The maximum color gamut volume of the display is 125.5% sRGB, 86.5% Adobe RGB and 88.9% DCI-P3, which are very close to the officially declared values ​​and can present richer colors. As for the color gamut reduction performance in sRGB mode, it is also quite satisfactory. It can reach 96.7% of the color gamut coverage at 98.7% of the color gamut volume, and there is no problem of oversaturation.

standard 99.1% / 121.7% 76.4% / 83.9% 84.8% / 86.2% Game – Gamer1 98.8% / 120.0% 75.7% / 82.6% 83.6% / 85.0% Game – Gamer2 98.9% / 120.7% 76.0% / 83.1% 84.0% / 85.5% Game-FPS 98.9% / 119.8% 75.0% / 82.5% 83.3% / 84.8% Game-Action 98.9% / 120.4% 75.7% / 83.0% 83.9% / 85.3% Game-RTS 97.2% / 125.5% 74.9% / 86.5% 82.2% / 88.9% user 98.5% / 118.4% 74.8% / 81.6% 82.5% / 83.9% sRGB 96.7% / 98.7% 67.8% / 68.0% 69.9% / 69.9% Film 99.1% / 122.8% 77.2% / 84.6% 85.5% / 87.0% letter 98.9% / 120.7% 76.0% / 83.2% 84.0% / 85.5%

▲ sRGB mode color standard test report

The author also conducted a color accuracy test for the sRGB mode of the monitor. The test used a relatively strict 51-color test chart, and obtained an excellent color accuracy of 0.43 average DeltaE, which met the needs of basic creative work.

250nits brightness, support HDR 10 standard

▲ Support HDR 10 standard content display

The official specification of Cooler Master GM238-FFS points out that its brightness is 250nits. After actual measurement, the maximum SDR brightness is about 266.15cd/m², and the average contrast ratio is 746:1. It supports HDR10 standard high dynamic range input, but after turning on HDR There is no improvement in peak brightness and static contrast ratio. In addition, it is limited by the characteristics of IPS type panels. When displaying HDR content, it can be said that it cannot be brightened or darkened, and the overall HDR performance is weak.

100% / HDR 266.15 0.3569 746:1 75% 214.27 0.2874 745:1 50% 157.41 0.2096 751:1 25% 95.43 0.1258 758:1 0% 28.75 0.0381 755:1

In terms of brightness uniformity, the test adopts the 3 x 3 nine-square grid measurement method of the ANSI lumen measurement standard, and it is obtained that the brightness uniformity of U1 and U2 of the display at 100% brightness are 85.16% and 83.92% respectively, and the maximum average DeltaC chromaticity of 1.01 Difference, uniformity performance is qualified.



False standard 144Hz?! Actually supports 165Hz refresh rate!!

▲ Support 48~144Hz VRR, maximum 165Hz refresh rate



The official specifications of the Cooler Master GM238-FFS indicate that it supports a refresh rate of up to 144Hz, but the author found that as long as the DP interface is connected, a higher refresh rate of 165Hz can be selected, and no Frame Skipping problems were found after testing. After checking with the original factory, I learned that this can only be regarded as a hidden function. The manufacturer does not guarantee that each monitor can reliably and stably provide 165Hz overclocking refresh rate. In addition, it supports 48-144Hz variable refresh rate control function, and supports LFC low refresh rate compensation technology to provide players with smooth and tear-free game screen, but it should be noted that the refresh rate cannot be enabled at the same time when using the 165Hz overclocking refresh rate Sync function.

VESA AdaptiveSync Support (not certified) AMD FreeSync Support (not certified) NVIDIA G-Sync Support compatibility mode (unauthenticated) VRR Over HDMI 2.1 Does not support VRR range 48 – 144Hz LFC low refresh rate compensation support

▲ Provides smooth and tear-free gaming performance

Ultra-Speed ​​IPS, very low GtG response time

For gamers, in addition to the high refresh rate and support for VRR synchronization technology, the response time of the display is equally important. The shorter the response time, the lesser the afterimage problem that occurs on high-speed dynamic images. The LCD panel of Cooler Master GM238-FFS was originally advertised as Fast-IPS, with a native response time of 5ms GtG, but Cooler Master officially claimed that the product had a response time as low as 0.5ms GtG, and provided normal, advanced There are 4 display response speed levels to choose from: Overdrive, Overdrive and Dynamic. In fact, it is the common Overdrive mode. The higher the response time level, the higher the voltage driving the LCD liquid crystal layer will be, which will accelerate the deflection speed of the liquid crystal molecules. In order to reduce the response time of the display, thereby reducing the problem of image sticking.

▲ Provides 4 Overdrive modes in the OSD

However, the method of applying voltage to the LCD to speed up the response time is not without its shortcomings. Excessive voltage application will cause the problem of pixel overshoot (Overshoot), and there will be obvious ghosts on the screen, and the actual viewing effect will be worse. In this part, the GtG response time and Overshoot shift degree of the display screen at different display response speed levels are measured through the photosensitive detector and the voltage measuring equipment.

The results show that the response time of the GM238-FFS when the Overdrive mode is not enabled is quite good, with an average response time of 5.38ms, which is similar to the panel specifications provided by BOE. The average response time can be reduced to 4.26ms, 3.98ms and 3.93ms respectively after enabling “Normal”, “Advanced” and “Dynamic” to display the response time levels. The effects of the three modes are not very different. The step transition can meet the 6.94ms update cycle required by the 144Hz refresh rate, and the problem of Overshoot is slight, and it does not cause an inverse afterimage problem.

However, in the “extremely fast” display response time level, although the average initial response time can be compressed to 2.58ms, and the minimum response time can reach 1ms, the LCD panel will be too aggressive due to the voltage adjustment, resulting in a serious Overshoot offset problem. On the contrary, there will be obvious afterimages, which will put the cart before the horse. I suggest that users can choose the “dynamic” display response time level with the most balanced overall effect for daily use.

▲ Check the afterimage level of the monitor through the Ghosting Test website tool



However, just looking at the data may be more abstract, and then I will use the Ghosting Test function on the Blur Busters Motion Tests website to shoot and compare the actual effect of the monitor at different response time levels.

▲ Overdrive level effect comparison

From the picture above, you can see that the pixel transition speed of the display without Overdrive mode is ideal, and the degree of afterimage is slight. Performance was similar at Normal, Advanced, and Dynamic levels, with visual improvements compared to when it was not enabled, and the afterimage behind the UFO pattern became nearly imperceptible. On the contrary, after selecting the “Extreme Speed” level, you can see obvious ghosts dragging behind the UFO pattern. This ghosting is also called Inverse Ghosting / Coronas, and its performance is in line with the response time and Overshoot measured above. data.

Add dynamic clarity mode

picture

▲ Provides 3-level dynamic clarity mode

However, even if the display has a very low response time, due to the persistence of the human visual system, there will still be obvious motion blur problems when viewing high-speed dynamic images. In order to solve this problem, Cooler Master GM238-FFS 27 has added dynamic clear mode, which is the common MPRT / MBR mode, which belongs to the Black Frame Insertion technology (Black Frame Insertion) achieved by controlling the backlight module to flash rapidly. It will reduce the time for the human eye to see the picture, so it can effectively reduce the problem of motion blur caused by the phenomenon of persistence of vision, and make the picture look clearer. In this part, the author will continue to use the same test method to observe the degree of afterimage to compare the visual differences in different levels of dynamic clarity mode.

▲ Dynamic clarity mode level effect comparison

The Dynamic Clear Mode of Cooler Master GM238-FFS has 3 adjustment levels – low, medium and high. From the comparison chart above, you can see that the higher level of Dynamic Clear Mode can bring clearer dynamic images and follow the UFO pattern quickly. The moving English strings are also becoming more legible. However, the disadvantage is that the overall brightness of the picture will also decrease due to the reduction of the backlight lighting time. In addition, watching high-speed stroboscopic pictures will make it easier for users to feel dizzy and uncomfortable. The author recommends that users only play competitive games. Enable this mode and keep the level at “Low”.

HDMI 2.0, DP 1.2 display input interface

▲ Display the list of input interfaces

In terms of display input, Cooler Master GM238-FFS has 2 sets of HDMI 2.0 and 2 sets of DisplayPort 1.2 display input interface, among which the DisplayPort interface supports up to 1920 x [email protected]/165Hz (OC) input, but only the native 144Hz mode supports turning on G -Sync compatible or FreeSync synchronization technology; while HDMI interface supports up to 1920 x [email protected] resolution input and can only enable FreeSync synchronization technology. As for sound output, the monitor does not have a built-in speaker, but is equipped with a 3.5mm headphone jack, which can output digital audio sources to external speakers or headphones.

1920 x 1080 144Hz / 165Hz(OC) 10-bit RGB ✔

1920 x 1080 144Hz 8-bit RGB ✔

Cooler Master GM238-FFS 23.8″ Gaming Monitor

Price: HK$1,470



Editor’s comment:

Recently, Cooler Master has frequently launched new gaming monitor products, which shows their ambitions for the gaming market. As an entry-level FHD 144Hz product, the Cooler Master GM238-FFS introduced this time has achieved quite good results in various test items. However, the most surprising thing is that its 144Hz specification can finally be opened to 165Hz. Although the manufacturer has not made any guarantees, it has more or less made its attractiveness. The price of HK$1,470 is already cheaper than many 24-inch FHD 144Hz on the market, and readers with a small budget can really consider it.