The fuselage is equipped with 7-in 3-out HDMI, adopts HDMI 2.1 specification, supports 8K/60Hz, 4K/120Hz, Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and other images, and also has eARC audio return function. In addition, it also provides 17-channel advanced pre-out connection and 17 sets of speaker terminal outputs, which is convenient for users to configure and connect flexibly. In addition, if the Subwoofer 4 output is not occupied, it can also be used to connect to a Tactile Transducer vibrating chair, and the frequency of the vibration effect can be further set to enjoy a 4D movie experience at home and introduce more ways to play. Of course, AVC-A1H also supports the powerful HEOS music streaming system, which supports music streaming methods such as multi-room playback, Spotify, TIDAL, AirPlay 2, Roon Tested, etc. It also has built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and the functions are quite complete . The price of AVC-A1H is $46,980, and the latest mid-to-high-end series AVC-X4800H, which has 9.4-channel output and 11.2-channel processing, is priced at $16,980.