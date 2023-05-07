Home » 15-inch MacBook Air WWDC release confirms simultaneous debut of 14-inch model – ezone.hk – Technology Focus – Computer
Technology

15-inch MacBook Air WWDC release confirms simultaneous debut of 14-inch model – ezone.hk – Technology Focus – Computer

by admin
15-inch MacBook Air WWDC release confirms simultaneous debut of 14-inch model – ezone.hk – Technology Focus – Computer

Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Air has indeed been rumored for a long time, but when will it be released? Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman’s latest article mentioned that the 15-inch MacBook Air will really be released at WWDC 2023 in June.

【Click here】immediately, use the app to watch more product unboxing videos

Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman’s latest article mentioned that Apple will release iOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10, VR/AR headsets, and 14-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air at WWDC 2023 in June. And this 15-inch MacBook Air has the same details as the existing 13-inch model except for a larger display size, such as Apple’s own M2 chip, a notch on the display, 1080p FaceTime lens, MagSafe 3 charging terminal, two A USB-C/Thunderbolt 3 port, a 3.5mm headphone terminal, a scissor keyboard with a Touch ID button, a Force Touch touchpad, etc. The body color is available in 4 colors: space gray, silver, midnight dark, and starlight select.

[Related reports]The new macOS malware AMOS is infested, beware of stealing sensitive data after installation

[Related reports]15-inch MacBook Air more details exposed with two M2 chip specification options

[Related report]MacBook Air 13-inch OLED version with a slightly smaller screen than the current model? The OLED version of the MBP is not expected to be launched before 2026

Source: MacRumors

See also  CHAOS ASTRAZENECA. ZAIA: «THE CALLS FOR THE UNDER 60 ONLY WITH PFIZER AND MODERNA» | 06/12/2021 - antennatre

You may also like

Xiaomi JIMMY JV85 Pro review

The incredibly expensive Netflix series that nobody knows

Google wants to be at the top

What to watch at Google I/O 2023? The...

Xiaomi 13 in the test: Cheaper than the...

Statistics of the week: 1.8 billion euros in...

Today, May 6th, Disconnect day is celebrated…

The future of the cloud is open source,...

Hogwarts Legacy Gets Massive Update Addressing Hundreds Of...

The astronauts going to Mars will all be...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy