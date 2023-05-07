15-inch MacBook Air WWDC release confirms simultaneous debut of 14-inch model – ezone.hk – Technology Focus – Computer

Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Air has indeed been rumored for a long time, but when will it be released? Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman’s latest article mentioned that the 15-inch MacBook Air will really be released at WWDC 2023 in June.

Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman’s latest article mentioned that Apple will release iOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10, VR/AR headsets, and 14-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air at WWDC 2023 in June. And this 15-inch MacBook Air has the same details as the existing 13-inch model except for a larger display size, such as Apple’s own M2 chip, a notch on the display, 1080p FaceTime lens, MagSafe 3 charging terminal, two A USB-C/Thunderbolt 3 port, a 3.5mm headphone terminal, a scissor keyboard with a Touch ID button, a Force Touch touchpad, etc. The body color is available in 4 colors: space gray, silver, midnight dark, and starlight select.

Source: MacRumors