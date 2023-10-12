15 million euros for cow-free milk protein

The young French company Bon Vivant has set itself the goal of producing authentic milk without cows in a bioreactor (we reported). Using special yeast cultures, the Lyon-based startup produces proteins similar to those found in normal cow’s milk. This concept is well received by investors: According to TechCrunch, Bon Vivant has raised 15 million euros in a seed round.

Milk from the bioreactor: Like cow’s milk, only without the cow

Bon Vivant wants to be a partner to the food industry

The animal-free milk proteins are said to have a significantly lower ecological footprint than conventional dairy products. According to Stéphane MacMillan, CEO and co-founder of the company, all investors in the April 2022 pre-seed round (€4 million) participated in the seed round. The financing round is co-led by Sofinnova Partners and Sparkfood, with Captech Santé also participating. Bon Vivant’s other investors include Alliance for Impact, High Flyers Capital, Kima Ventures, Founders Future and Picus Capital.

MacMillan and his co-founder Hélène Briand focus exclusively on a B2B business model. This means that the novel protein startup aims to be a supplier to the food industry, not compete with it. Investors would particularly appreciate this. “In my opinion, as a startup you have to understand the value chain pretty well and recognize where you are good. For us it is the technology or the fermentation process. But when it comes to marketing, sales and producing tons of end products, I don’t think I’ll be better than Danone or Nestlé,” said MacMillan.

Startup wants to enter the US market as early as 2025

The team is currently focused on scaling production. The start-up company also wants to obtain the necessary regulatory approvals so that its precision fermented proteins will be permitted in all types of food for human consumption. Bon Vivant’s milk proteins are said to be indistinguishable from cow’s milk proteins. Since no cows are harmed, the milk proteins are technically vegan. However, Bon Vivant also uses cow DNA from a cell bank for production. But the real focus is primarily on sustainable products.

Bon Vivant expects the US market to be the place where the company receives initial approval. The startup hopes to be able to market its milk proteins there as early as 2025. It will probably take two to three years longer in the EU due to stricter guidelines. The new funding will be used to expand production capacity in order to later achieve the commercial production required to supply food giants. Bon Vivant also wants to open a new laboratory in Lyon.

Milk protein is significantly more sustainable than real cow’s milk

As far as environmental friendliness is concerned, Bon Vivant recently published its first life cycle assessment carried out by a third party. There was a comparison between the production of 2,160 tons/year of animal-free milk proteins and the same amount of cow’s milk. The analysis found that Bon Vivant could reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 97 percent, drinking water consumption by 99 percent and energy consumption by 50 percent, compared to obtaining the same amount of milk from cows.