15 programmable buttons 26000 DPI‧80 hours battery life‧RGB Corsair Darkstar Wireless

Corsair recently launched the new Darkstar Wireless gaming mouse, which excels in any type of game and redefines the way gaming mice are designed, with a unique side button configuration that makes attacking easy.

The Darkstar’s 15 programmable button functions include 6 button side clusters with another 6 buttons placed around the central textured grip. You can use your thumb to control while reducing fatigue from long gaming sessions. Darkstar features wireless connectivity options so you can choose how you want to game without sacrificing speed or responsiveness. Experience Super Polling at 2,000Hz with sub-1ms Sliptstream Wireless, or connect a multitude of devices with versatile Bluetooth. The Darkstar’s long-lasting battery lasts up to 80 hours per game, and can keep fighting while charging with a USB connection.

Darkstar features an ultra-precise Corsair Marksman 26,000 DPI optical sensor that precisely tracks every movement and mouse click, and is customizable in a single DPI step. The Darkstar features spring-loaded Corsair Quickstrike buttons for rapid succession of clicks. Darkstar also has RGB programming, through the newly designed iCUE 5.0, you can personalize the RGB lighting effects of the mouse, set the DPI, perform surface calibration on the sensor, and more. Save your settings to five onboard profiles, making it easy to game wherever you are.

Suggested selling price: HKD$1,239

Inquiry: Felton

Tel: 2273 8393

