15 tricks to turn off the iPhone’s annoying function skill teaching, making the phone safer, saving power and better to use – Mr. Crazy

Usually there is no need to turn on some annoying functions of the iPhone. Share 15 tips to turn off annoying iPhone functions, which can greatly improve the security, efficiency and performance consumption of your iPhone, and make the iOS system more secure. It is more useful and saves power. It is recommended to follow this iPhone setting tips to operate once.

1. Prevent the iPhone from turning spaces into periods

If you don’t want the iPhone’s built-in input method to automatically display a period when you tap the space bar twice, you can turn off the “period shortcut” function in the keyboard settings. The setting method is very simple. Just long press the “globe symbol” in the lower left corner of the iPhone virtual keyboard, select “Keyboard Settings” and turn off “Period Shortcut Key”.

2. Prevent the iPhone from accidentally touching the flashlight function

If you often mistakenly touch the flashlight function on the iPhone unlock screen, you can use the method below to adjust the tactile feedback touch sensitivity, which can prevent the iPhone from accidentally pressing the flashlight every time you put it in your pocket.

Open iOS built-in “Settings”

Select “Accessibility”

Click “Touch”

Enter the “Haptic Feedback Touch” function setting

And by adjusting the touch duration to “slow”, you can prevent the flashlight function on the iPhone unlock screen from being frequently turned on by mistake.

3. Turn off the APP red notification mark number

It is often seen that a red number reminder will be displayed in the upper right corner of the APP icon. In fact, this function can force the display to be turned off, which can prevent the iPhone desktop from frequently displaying the red dot of the APP message notification.

If you suffer from obsessive-compulsive disorder, or do not want an app to jump out of the notification mark prompt, you can use the following settings to turn it off:

Open iOS “Settings” Select “Notifications” Find the APP to turn off the red notification Click to close the “Mark”

4. Disable iPhone location tracking

In fact, the iPhone will automatically record where you have been, and these records will be stored in the important location of iOS. For users who pay more attention to personal privacy, you can use the following steps to turn off the important location record function of the iPhone:

Via iOS “Settings” > “Privacy” > “Location Services”

Scroll to the bottom and select “System Services” > “Important Locations”

Turn off the Featured Locations feature

5. Anti-block iPhone personalized advertising tracking

In order to provide the best advertising experience for Apple, the iOS system will display advertisements based on the user’s interests, and will be displayed in the App Store, Apple News and the stock market, and will also be based on the connection, time, type, language and location of each device To provide relevant advertisements, if you do not want to be tracked by Apple ads, it is recommended to turn off this function, which can also reduce power consumption and improve privacy.

iPhone Personal Ads Off Location：「setting」>「Privacy and Security」>「Apple advertising“,Will”personalized advertising“Function”closure” to prevent being tracked.

6. Prevent iPhone spam function

To avoid receiving some junk messages or advertising text messages, you can use the following teaching settings to enable the built-in message filtering function of the iPhone, so as to avoid receiving some strange advertising spam text messages from time to time.

Open iOS “Settings”

Select “Messages”

Click “Unknown and Spam” function

Enable “Filter unknown senders”

7. Disable sharing of contact list

Every time you want to share photos or files, you will see the profile photos of LINE friends or contacts displayed on the AirDrop function bar. To avoid misunderstandings by others, you can manually turn off the function of sharing contacts.

All contact functions in the sharing page can be turned off by disabling the setting of the method of sharing contacts at the bottom:

Open iOS “Settings”

Select “Siri & Search”

Turn off “Show when sharing”

8. Prevent the search function from appearing on the iPhone lock screen

If you find that the iPhone lock screen often touches the search function by mistake, you can use the following methods to turn it off:

Open iOS “Settings”

Select “Face ID and Passcode”

Turn off the “Today Overview and Search” feature

9. Anti-blocking APP rating and comment window

Some third-party apps will pop up from time to time asking you to rate or comment on the app. You can force it to close through the settings, and you can permanently block the annoying rating prompts that you often see.

Open iOS “Settings”

Select “App Store”

Turn off the “In-App Ratings and Comments” function

10. Disable iCloud low space reminder

If you don’t plan to buy iCloud space, the original 5GB free iCloud space is easy to be full due to the sync photo function, causing the system to remind you to upgrade and pay from time to time, you can use the following method to turn off iCloud photo sync function:

Open iOS “Settings”

Select the top Apple ID account icon

Tap “iCloud”

Select “Photos” settings

Turn off the “Sync this iPhone” feature

Reminder: If you turn off the iCloud photo synchronization backup function, it is recommended to regularly back up photos through iTunes or use Google cloud space.

11. Disable iPhone Background App Refresh

iPhone built-in “Background App Refresh“The function is used to assist multitasking. For example, when returning to the main screen of iOS, the App is not really closed, but will continue to reorganize and update the content in the background (such as reading photos, positioning, etc.). Close the apps that don’t need to be refreshed frequently in the background!

How to close iPhone background app and refresh：

「 setting 」>「 generally 」 >「 Background App Refresh 」，

」>「 」 >「 」， Choose to only open apps that require automatic background updatesit can effectively prevent some unnecessary apps from being rearranged in the background, and it can also make the iPhone more power-saving.

Which apps need to open the background app to refresh?Set it according to your own usage habits, such as instant reminders, social software, email or banking apps, etc. to open, and the restClose all unimportant and infrequently used appscan effectively improve battery life.

12. Turn off unnecessary APP location services

In fact, there are many apps in the iPhone that do not need the positioning function at all, and the positioning has no subsidy effect, such as App Store, Music, Shopee, Open Air, Alipay, iPASS, PCHOME, games or banking Apps, it is recommended to use All the positioning functions of this kind of App are turned off, so as to avoid excessive power consumption caused by the continuous positioning of the App secretly in the background.

How to close iPhone APP location and set location：

「 setting 」>「 privacy 」>「 positioning service 」

」>「 」>「 」 Check the apps that turn off unnecessary location services one by one, and change them to “never“It can also effectively save power.

13. Disable App Store auto-update and playback

Usually the app will release updates from time to time, causing some users to be lazy to manually update, and the App Store will automatically update the App function, but this kind of automatic update will bring counterproductive effects, such as the iPhone is about to run out of power, and the App Store will automatically update the app. Just a new app needs to be updated, causing the app to be downloaded automatically, resulting in faster power consumption.

Therefore, it is recommended that you choose manual update to save power. We can choose when to update the app. This function can be solved by going to “Settings” > “App Store” and turning off “App update item”. .

In addition, when scrolling through the App Store, as long as you see the App preview video, it will automatically play. If you are used to clicking to play, and want to save power for your iPhone, you can also turn off the “Auto Play Video” function at the bottom.

14. Turn off iPhone Analysis and Improvement

In order to be able to improve iPhone products and enhance services, Apple will enableShare iPhone analysis informationwhich will automatically collect diagnostic and usage data and send them back every day, which will also contain location information to improve Apple products and services.

Sharing iPhone analysis method will also lead to more power consumption. After all, it will keep recording and sending back to the server every day. It is recommended to turn off this function if it is not necessary. You can click on “setting」>「privacy“Slide to the bottom, click “Analysis and Improvement Functions“Go in and put”Share iPhone Analysis” function can be turned off.

If you need to check the number of iOS 16 battery cycles (click me to see the tutorial), just turn it on in a few days, and you don’t need to turn it on for a long time.

In addition, “Share with App Developers”, “Share iCloud Analysis”, “Improved Health and Activity Records”, “Improved Health Records” and “Improved Wheelchair Mode” or “Enhanced Beta User Opinions” are turned on, and it is also recommended And turn off all of them to prevent the system from generating data in the background every day, and continuously sending back to the Apple server for improvement, which will also cause iPhone power consumption.

15. Disable hearing device accessibility features

For iPhone users who are not using hearing aids, you can turn off all the functions of the “Hearing Aid Device” to prevent this function from continuously detecting nearby hearing aids and causing power consumption on the iPhone.

Turn off the iOS 16 hearing aid device setting location: “setting」>「Accessibility」>「Hearing aids” to turn off all functions.

function summary

After using the above 15 tricks to turn off iPhone annoying skills, it is guaranteed to make the mobile phone system run more smoothly, and finally integrate the teaching of 15 iPhone annoying skills again:

