Home » 16-year-old Italian woman dies: how dangerous it is to make phone calls in…
Technology

16-year-old Italian woman dies: how dangerous it is to make phone calls in…

by admin
16-year-old Italian woman dies: how dangerous it is to make phone calls in…

The girl had an accident while talking on the phone in the bathtub. If the smartphone does not charge, there is no danger, says an expert in the “Presse”. But wiring can be dangerous.

Unfortunately, it is not an isolated case: on Tuesday evening, a 16-year-old Italian woman died in the bathtub in her apartment near the southern Italian city of Avellino. She was on the phone with a friend when her cell phone fell into the water. The young woman let out a loud scream, and the friend on the phone then called the police. The rescue workers rushed to the apartment, but they could only determine the death of the girl.

From France to Texas to London – a look at the archives reveals that such accidents regularly happen, especially to young people with an affinity for technology. But how dangerous is handling the phone in the bathtub really?

See also  The best monthly cancellable tariffs in March 2023: 50 GB at O2 for 20 euros

You may also like

Office productivity speaks the language of algorithms

Damien Chazelle to head the jury at Venice...

“Street Fighter 6” prequel manga “Days of the...

IBM QRadar Security Suite, attack detection and response

Brian Chesky, co-founder of Airbnb, is the special...

The next season of Destiny 2 seems to...

What are these 5,000-year-old geometric stone spheres?

The Scudetto (of sustainability) was won by Udinese

Personalized screen x 420mm large radiator | Thermaltake...

The Scudetto (of sustainability) was won by Udinese

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy