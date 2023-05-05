16-year-old Italian woman dies: how dangerous it is to make phone calls in…

The girl had an accident while talking on the phone in the bathtub. If the smartphone does not charge, there is no danger, says an expert in the “Presse”. But wiring can be dangerous.

Unfortunately, it is not an isolated case: on Tuesday evening, a 16-year-old Italian woman died in the bathtub in her apartment near the southern Italian city of Avellino. She was on the phone with a friend when her cell phone fell into the water. The young woman let out a loud scream, and the friend on the phone then called the police. The rescue workers rushed to the apartment, but they could only determine the death of the girl.

From France to Texas to London – a look at the archives reveals that such accidents regularly happen, especially to young people with an affinity for technology. But how dangerous is handling the phone in the bathtub really?