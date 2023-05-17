17. May 2023

Charging stations for e-cars – the opera

We have to do something in Franconia today and since we have to be there early, we leave the evening before and spend the night in a hotel at a rest area about 100km before our destination.

Since our Hyundai Kona can only fill up with 39 kWh of electricity and we are just under 13 kWh per 100 km during normal driving (i.e. not a pure motorway and certainly not a mountain and valley route like in Franconia), we come to a real 270 on this trip -280km range. After around 200km, N looks for a quick charging station on the route on the navigation system. This is on a rest area and we arrive there around 8 p.m.

In most cases, charging stations on motorways are parking lots where the massive fast chargers are installed. In this case, the fast chargers were between the parking spaces and all four were occupied.

As we drove past the coach, which was halfway parked in front of the charging station, the bus driver spoke to us. In front of us is the turn of the Tesla, which is parked opposite the charging stations. It also has to charge its own bus and would use the first of the charging stations for about an hour if it becomes free. He cannot use other pillars because he would then block all charging stations. The bus was actually from ebusco, a company that operates electric buses.

The Tesla took the place of a VW ID4 when it had finished charging, a Hyundai Ionic continued shortly afterwards and we took its charging station. When I had just started the charging process, the bus was also able to go to its charging station – and it crashed after the charging process had started and no longer responded.

When we came back from the toilet, the bus driver was on the phone with the column operator.

This is how the charging stations work in Germany:

The charging stations are operated by companies that I contract with to use them. There are contracts with a basic fee and fees for the charging process, with flat-rate monthly fees, or with no monthly payment based only on consumption. The contracts usually include a chip card or a chip fob for the bunch of keys to activate the charging stations.

Most of the contracts also support roaming when travelling, i.e. the use of charging stations from other operators. But the prices are sometimes unpredictable.

We have two such chips, one from the local public utility, the NEW, and one from EnBW, which, according to the reports in the forums, causes the fewest bitches when roaming.

Both include apps in which you can read the respective prices at the charging stations, whether they are currently occupied and much more. The domestic charging stations currently cost 45ct per kWh with up to 22kW under the NEW contract, 65ct per kWh plus a blocking fee of 12ct per minute after the charging process has been completed, EnBW currently wants to have them on the same columns.

The fast chargers on highways, which have a charging capacity of up to 240kW (our car can use up to 50 of them) are usually more expensive.

At some motorway service stations there are also charging stations from several different providers, which have different prices with the same roaming provider. Some columns, especially those of the provider nicknamed “E.off”, are sometimes not active or do not react or are no longer calibrated and still work, which is a stroke of luck because they cannot then be billed.

The fact that most charging stations are converted parking spaces is suboptimal. There are no queues, you have to agree who is next, and that a certain type of homo sapiens dieselnasensis occasionally stands in front of the e-car with his combustion engine vehicle at the charging station, of course does not charge there and only laughs at complaints already reported in the forums.

Some newly built charging stations, on the other hand, are the size of a gas station and have a similar design. Each charging station can charge two vehicles at the same time, the vehicles are parked parallel to the left and right of the charging station and there is a roof made of solar cells that protects against rain. In addition, there is usually a lane where a queue can form.

“The roofs are usually too low for my bus,” said the bus driver when we talked about it. Our car was charged to 80% and we drove on.

We reached the hotel at the Spessart Süd rest area with a remaining range of 55 km.

This morning I looked for the charging stations in the relevant apps that were advertised on the well-known booking website. “280m away” it said. I found her on the other side of the highway at the rest area in the other direction.

The navigation apps got there after a journey of around 35 km – drive once on the motorway from our rest area to the next exit, drive there in the opposite direction and back.

The lady at the reception said that you could also get from the rest area to the country road, drive under the motorway to the other side and get to the rest house in the opposite direction and from there “somehow to the rest area”.

I’d already seen that on the Google Maps satellite imagery, but it looked like the road ended on the wrong side of the rest house. The rest area itself seemed to be accessible by car only via the terrace of the rest house, which I didn’t want to try.

In the meantime I had found a Tesla Supercharger in Weibersbrunn in the Tesla app. 3.5 km as the crow flies, 7 km by road.

Tesla has now released most superchargers for all brands and if you want to use them, you don’t need a chip, just the Tesla app and a credit card that is stored there. You stand at the charging station, plug in the car and tell the app which station you want to charge at. At least for debit cards, Tesla debits €25 at the beginning of the charging process and refunds the unused amount immediately after charging.

However, Tesla always has the charging sockets on the cars at the back above the fender on the left. The superchargers are also parking spaces, with the stylish charging station on the right at the head end. If you drive a Tesla backwards into the square, the charging cable of the column is exactly enough, the charging socket is right next to the column.

Our Hyundai has the charging socket on the front left. So I had to park it again at an angle and very close to the column. In addition, the Hyundai and the Supercharger do not seem to get along 100%, the charging current did not go beyond 36kW.

But the main thing is electricity and a nice atmosphere while you wait.

