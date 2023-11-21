Home » 18. November 2023
The live location of the tractor

Sometimes on Tuesdays or Saturdays I hear a bell ringing from the street. This is the sign that the Müller family’s tractor is in front of the house. The direct sale of fruit and vegetables and bouquets of flowers has a tradition in the family: the grandfather first brought his harvest on foot, then with a horse-drawn cart and later with a tractor from the village near the city to the outskirts.

About twenty years ago my grandson took over this delivery service, which I had almost forgotten because I have only been living on his route again for two years. During one of my purchases, Daniel Müller asked if I wanted to be included in the WhatsApp group. This way I can keep track of where he is and don’t have to pay attention to the bell. Since then, every Tuesday and every Saturday morning I receive the message “Live location shared” and a few hours later the message “Live location ended”.

Especially on Saturdays and today too, the tractor drives very close to my apartment, but not so close that I would hear the bell. Thanks to the shared location, I can still find it without any trouble. I can pay with Twint. Today, the small laminated box with the QR code that I normally have to scan to pay has been hidden away, but twinting can also be done directly via a telephone number.

(Franziska Nyffenegger)

