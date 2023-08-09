180 Giga with unlimited minutes and SMS for only 9.99 Euros

Period of great news for Iliad: after the launch of Iliad Space, in fact, the Milanese company presented today the new mobile offer Iliad Flash 180. The offer is valid both for new customers and for those who already have an active user: let’s see what it consists of.

Iliad Flash 180 guarantees 180 Giga per month for web browsing, along with unlimited minutes and SMS. Mobile navigation is on the 5G network, while the price of the offer is really low: in fact, we are talking about suns 9.99 euros per month forever.

However, care must be taken to activate the offer in time: in fact, Iliad Flash 180 can be activated by September 14th and no further. Obviously, the promotion could be extended with extensions, but if you are interested in taking advantage of it, the advice is to proceed with the activation before mid-September.

Among other specifications of the offer we have a activation cost of 9.99 Euros for those who are not yet Iliad customers. For those who already have a user account with the Italian company, there will be no initial payment to be made. In addition, every month you will have 10 GB in roaming zero, which can be combined with the other roaming options of Iliad for the EU and Switzerland, launched in July. Still with regard to roaming, you will also have unlimited minutes and SMS in Europe and unlimited minutes to 60 destinations all over the world.

Finally, services are also included in the promotion Call Me Back, Hotspot, Voicemail and credit check. The activation of the offer can be done directly from the Iliad website.