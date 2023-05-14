19 models and 10 brands to experience first! Google releases Android 14 preview beta

(Picture / Recap of Google Press Conference)

Android phones will usher in a new generation of Android 14 system upgrades this year. After Google held its annual I/O 2023 developer conference in the early hours of last Thursday (5/11), the official release of Android 14 was released to developers. The preview version of the second test, and announced on the official website the list of the first wave of models of various brands that can get the beta version of the Android 14 system in advance.

Users who have already obtained the first wave of Android 14 system beta download experience must be users who have joined the “Android Beta” beta program and can download the experience first through OTA. The first batch of mobile phones that support upgrades are Google’s own Pixel series, including: mid-range Pixel 4a 5G version, Pixel 5, mid-range Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, a total of 7 mobile phones.

In addition to the above-mentioned 8 Google Pixel phones, Google also announced that other Android phone brands can be the first to experience the Android 14 Beta version. The list of Android manufacturers announced this time has a total of 9 companies, including: Nothing, Xiaomi, OPPO, realme, vivo, iQOO , OnePlus, Tecno and Lenovo,.

The second developer test preview of Android 14 was released in May. At present, there are 10 Android mobile phone brands that can receive the first wave of early access. Some Android brands such as Samsung, SONY, Asus, and HTC were not included in the first wave list. (Picture/Flip Google official website)

There are a total of 10 Android brands including Google, and the first wave of 19 models that support the Android 14 Beta 2 system developer preview test version is as follows:

Google mid-range Pixel 4a 5G Edition, Pixel 5, mid-range Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro;

Nothing Phone (1)；

Mi 13 Pro, Mi 13, Mi 12T;

OPPO Folding Machine Find N2 Flip;

realme India GT 2 Pro;

vivo X90 Pro；

iQOO 11；

OnePlus 11；

Tecno CAMON 20 Premier 5G；

Lenovo Tablet Tab Extreme.

The new generation of Android 14 system strengthens privacy and security. When the application changes the location data sharing permission, a reminder will pop up. And when the application and other applications need to obtain permission to share location data, a reminder will also pop up. (Picture/Flip Google official website)

This year ushered in a new revision of the new generation of Android 14 system, which mainly covers four new features, including: the introduction of cameras to support higher-resolution Ultra HDR (compatible with JPEG image files) photo formats, and enhanced privacy of shared location data Safe, with AI automatic generation of wallpaper design, and the health application “Health Connect” App is included as the default native application of the Android 14 system.

Compared with previous years, the update function of the revised system was introduced in a larger space. At this year’s developer conference, for the new version of the Android 14 system, this year’s focus is on improving the stability and performance of the overall system, and focusing on the direction of the Android system ecosystem. Easier to support cross-platform and cross-device ease of use, such as the announcement of the “Find My Device” network function, so that unfamiliar Android devices can also help find lost mobile phones or tablets, similar to Apple’s “Find My” iOS system to find application.

The schedule for the test version of the new generation of Android 14 system. The second developer test preview of Android 14 was released in May. (Picture/Flip Google official website)

As for the push of the official version of the Android 14 system, according to Google’s official test schedule, Beta 3, Beta 4 and the final version will be released in June and July, and it is expected to fall in the second half of the year at the earliest. August and September, but the exact date is yet to be released by Google.

