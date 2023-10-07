1Komma5° announces its own production of solar modules in Germany

The Hamburg energy startup 1Komma5° only received hefty funding in September (we reported). The company now wants to use the new money for its expansion. The young company announced a future step today: its own solar module production in Germany from 2024. The startup, founded in 2021, already brought its own solar module onto the market at the end of 2022, which is produced exclusively with polysilicon from Germany. The module therefore relies on raw materials from more sustainable and efficient production in Bavaria and Saxony. The next step planned for next year is to set up local solar module production in Germany.

1Komma5° is planning a development location in Berlin

“We want to increase value creation in the long term and make hardware production more sustainable, so that 1Komma5°’s own module production is the next logical step. We need around 5 GW annually for our customers alone if we can reach our goal and convert 500,000 buildings per year to climate-neutral power generation, heat and mobility,” says Philipp Schröder, CEO and co-founder of 1Komma5°.

Production should be located in the new federal states. Up to 1,000 new jobs are expected to be created by 2030. 1Komma5° is also planning to open a development site in Berlin next year with over 100 jobs. In this tech lab, the young company then wants to consistently further develop its own energy management software “Heartbeat” and the dynamic electricity tariff “Dynamic Pulse”. In addition, they want to work on the design and quality requirements surrounding solar module production.

Production of five gigawatts by 2030

“We plan to start manufacturing solar modules in Germany as early as 2024 and therefore expect to award the contract in either Brandenburg or Saxony this year,” says Jannik Schall, product boss and co-founder of 1Komma5°. “We have established and expanded our supply chains to such an extent that we already cover the markets of Germany, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Spain and Italy as well as Australia. However, we want to continue to grow and are therefore planning annual production of around one gigawatt in the first expansion stage of our own production in Germany, which should increase to five gigawatts by 2030.”