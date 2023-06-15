1KOMMA5 buys Danish solar company Viasol, participation in Austria planned

It is the logical continuation of the buy-and-build strategy that the Hamburg energy unicorn 1KOMMA5 started a few years ago around founder and CEO Philipp Schröder: with the takeover of Viasol A/S, a leading provider of solar solutions in Denmark with batteries, the German scale-up is now buying company number 27, as Schröder exclusively revealed to Trending Topics. At the same time, Heartbeat technology is also being introduced to the Danish market – i.e. the intelligent energy manager in households that can not only control the PV system, heat pump or charging station for electric cars, but also makes it possible to participate in virtual power plants.

“The acquisition of Viasol and the launch of Heartbeat in Denmark are crucial moments for 1KOMMA5,” says Philipp Schröder on Trending Topics. “Together we are decarbonizing buildings, enabling customers to participate in the electricity market and building a more sustainable future.” According to Schröder, a double-digit million amount was paid for Viasol, in a “mix of cash and reinvestment”. The Danish market is exciting because there is a high share of renewables and already widespread smart meters that favor the use of Heartbeat. In addition, the Danish market promises “high income, for example from network stabilization,” says Schröder.

“We are excited to become a part of 1KOMMA5 and to introduce Heartbeat in Denmark,” says Rasmus Christiansen, CEO of Viasol. “Together we can set the standard for how private consumers can actively participate in the electricity market, both by directly using cheap green energy from wind and solar, and by supporting the stabilization of the electricity grid through stabilization services that provide revenues from these services. Viasol is planning sales of 40 million euros for 2023.

Connection to electricity trading for excess solar power

Heartbeat and similar energy managers in households offer scale-ups such as 1Komma5 or Enpal the opportunity to become new types of electricity traders. Private households then do not feed their excess electricity into the public grid, but sell it directly to Enpal or 1Komma5°. These companies can then trade the electricity on the (often volatile) electricity exchanges and thus sell the solar electricity through this direct marketing for more than you would get in Germany through the EEG remuneration. Users at home are thus given the prospect of “participating in the electricity market and deriving additional economic benefits from their solar system”.

Heartbeat is installed with a solar system and can be connected to solar batteries, heat pumps and EV chargers. “Heartbeat is direct with Nordpool (Pan-European electricity exchange, note.) and allows for instant analysis of energy prices, taking into account the weather forecast to predict solar production,” says 1KOMMA5. “In this way, Heartbeat can automatically control what to do with the available power from the solar array, solar battery and grid – when the power is cheap and filled with solar and wind power. Heartbeat takes advantage of these fluctuations in the electricity price, which regularly occur on the Danish market, to the benefit of the consumer.”

Enpal & 1Komma5° are developing into new types of solar power traders

Investments planned in Austria

According to Schröder, 1KOMMA5 currently has just under participants in virtual power plants in the German and Swedish markets. By the end of the year it should be 10,000 to 15,000 thanks to the market entries in Denmark and Italy. How is growth financed by acquisitions of PV companies like Viasol? “We finance ourselves with equity, but we also pay the purchase price through a non-voting reinvestment,” says Schröder. It is clear that such a fairly large umbrella company will emerge, but what is the goal? “An IPO is the goal,” Schröder continued.

1KOMMA5 is already represented in numerous markets. In Sweden and Germany they are number 3 on the market, in Finland and Denmark number 1 and in Australia number 2. Of course, the question now also arises as to whether and when the market entry in Austria can take place? Schröder: “We are screening the first investments.”