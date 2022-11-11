Remember the ZOTAC ZBOX MAGNUS One mini console reviewed earlier? The 8.3-liter volume is equipped with an i5 processor and an RTX 3060 graphics card. It is no problem to use it for general paperwork or to play 3A masterpieces in FullHD resolution. In addition to a series of NVIDIA graphics card products familiar to gamers, Zotac has also continued to launch products with compact size and excellent performance in the mini-host market.

Further reading: ZOTAC ZBOX Magnus One, a high-performance mini-host, subvert your stereotype

The ZBOX MAGNUS mini-host model tested in this out-of-the-box test is EN173070C, which uses a laptop version processor and a laptop version NVIDIA RTX graphics chip to further reduce the size. Within the 2.65-liter volume, it is equipped with an Intel i7-11800H processor, RTX 3070 graphics chip and 16GB DDR4 memory, as well as mainstream M.2 SSD, WiFi 6 and ThunderBolt 4.

ZBOX MAGNUS EN173070C Appearance and Accessories

In addition to the ZBOX MAGNUS host, the box also includes an external 330W transformer, power cord, two WiFi antennas, a quick start guide, a warranty manual, and a Windows recovery USB.

The ZBOX MAGNUS EN173070C mini host has a square appearance, a thickness of only about 6 cm, and an external dimension of 210mm x 203mm x 62.2mm. There are hollow cooling holes on the top, sides and rear for ventilation.

The upper cover adopts a hexagonal hollow heat dissipation design, with heat pipes and large-area heat dissipation fins, the overall temperature control is good.

The front of the host is quite low-key and simple, with only the power button and status indicator lighted. The front ports provide one each for USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A, Thunderbolt 4, SD memory card slot, 3.5mm headphone and microphone jacks, and include Power, storage read and write, and WiFi status indicators.

The rear of the host provides two sets of DP 1.4a and HDMI outputs, four sets of USB 3.1 GEN 2, and the network part provides one 1Gbps / 2.5Gbps wired network hole and Wifi 6 wireless network. The overall configuration is quite complete.

The specifications given by ZBOX MAGNUS EN173070C can already meet most usage scenarios, and there is room for expansion. As mentioned at the beginning, players can add additional memory modules, higher-capacity M.2 SSDs or 2.5-inch SATA hard drives according to their own needs.

Internal configuration introduction

Remove the two hand-turned screws at the lower left and right corners from the rear of the main unit, and you can push the plastic bottom cover from the bottom to the front for expansion. It is so easy to replace components to upgrade large-capacity memory and high-speed storage.

The two sets of memory slots are located on the right side of the front of the fuselage. A Micron Crucial DDR4-3200 16GB memory module has been installed at the factory, and can be replaced and expanded to a maximum capacity of 64 GB.

In terms of storage, a set of PCIe Gen3 512GB M.2 SSDs are pre-installed at the factory, and one more set of M.2 SSDs can be expanded. This set of SSDs adopts Phison PS5013-E13 main controller, designed for DRAMLESS with 3D TLC particles. The official marked read and write speeds are 2500MB/s and 2100MB/s. There is a cooling fan next to the SSD to help the M.2 SSD and hard disk dissipate heat.

In addition to the M.2 SSD, a 1TB Seagate Barracuda ST1000LM048 2.5-inch traditional hard drive is also pre-installed in the host. It adopts STAT 6Gb/s interface, rotates at 5,400 rpm and is equipped with 128MB buffer memory; the design of the hard drive rack is convenient for players to upgrade by themselves Larger capacity hard drive.

On the right rear of the fuselage, near the 2.5-inch hard drive, is the M.2 WiFi network card installation location. The antenna socket is reserved for connecting the antenna to the I/O port on the rear of the fuselage. The test model received this time was not installed. The WiFi network card should avoid the relationship between the submission and inspection regulations. If you need wireless WiFi, you can purchase and install it yourself (whether there is a WiFi network card in the commercially available version is subject to the actual shipping version).

With such a storage configuration, both performance and storage capacity are taken into account. With the ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 3070 8GB GDDR6 graphics chip, it is not a problem to play 3A masterpieces at 1080P and 1440p resolutions. Next, perform performance test with ZBOX MAGNUS EN173070C factory settings.

ZBOX MAGNUS EN173070C Efficiency Test

The ZOTAC ZBOX EN173070C scored 9530 points in 3DMark Time Spy, 4623 points in Time Spy Extreme, and 21652, 11961, and 6344 points in Fire Strike, Fire Strike Ultra, and Fire Strike Extreme, respectively.

In the NVIDIA DLSS / VRS test project, DLSS 1 and DLSS 2 achieved about 44% and 142% growth respectively. In addition, it scored 1598 points in the storage benchmark test project, which is basically enough. PCMark 10 Express and PCMark 10 Extended scored 5539 points and 8946 points respectively. This kind of performance is quite easy to cope with 3A masterpieces at 2K resolution, and it is no problem to turn on ray tracing!

The Cinebench R20 CPU score reached 4028 pts, the Cinebench R23 CPU multi-core score was 9886 pts, and the single-core score was 1484 pts. Compared with the previously tested MAGNUS One, there has been considerable growth. In addition, the multi-tasking performance of video and audio conversion between x264 and x265 is still excellent. The FHD resolution can reach 46.42 fps in x264 format and 32 fps in x265 format. The performance of the Intel Core i7 11800H is adequate for gaming or general paperwork.

The memory bandwidth is limited by the single-channel configuration, and the performance is average, with a read speed of 26,821MB/s, a write speed of 24,116MB/s, and a copy speed of 20,117MB/s.

Finally, the built-in 512GB M.2 SSD achieved 2497.9MB/s sequential read and 1953.88MB/s sequential write in the CrystalDiskMark test, and the AS SSD Benchmark scored 3580 points.

game performance test

In the game test project, “F1 22”, “Forza Motorsport: Horizon 5”, “Assassin’s Creed: Viking Age”, “Rainbow Six: Siege” were selected, and 1080p, 1440p and Benchmarking at 4K resolution.

“F1 22” has an average frame rate of 72 frames at 1080p resolution, 46 frames at 1440p, and 28 frames at 4K. “Forza Motorsport: Horizon 5” and “Assassin’s Creed: Viking Age” can reach more than 60fps at 1440p resolution with full special effects. For competitive FPS games such as “Rainbow Six: Siege”, 1080p can reach an average of 334fps , the overall game performance is quite good.

In addition, for the performance increase when ray tracing is turned on and whether DLSS is turned on or not, we have selected the newer “Marvel Star Attack Team” and the so-called “Hardware Killer” two games for testing.

The ray tracing of “Marvel Star Attack Team” is set to ultra-high, and when “DLSS performance” is turned on, the performance growth of 24%, 57%, and 224% is obtained at the three resolutions, and the average frame rate at 4K resolution is acceptable. 55 frames.

The ray tracing setting of “Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077” is set to the highest. When “DLSS Auto” is turned on, the performance growth of 91%, 116%, and 221% is obtained at the three resolutions. The 1080p and 1440p resolutions are turned on with DLSS automatic, and the average frame rate is respectively Achieving 54.02 fps, and 42.48 fps.

Summarize



ZOTAC ZBOX MAGNUS EN173070C is equipped with a laptop version of the processor and GeForce RTX 3070 display chip. It has a very powerful performance in a small size of only 2.65 liters. Whether it is basic documents, video conversion processing and other daily applications, to sketch games The sound and light experience of 3A masterpiece games can meet the needs of players.

In addition, it provides up to 64GB dual-channel memory expansion capability, as well as 2 sets of PCIe M.2 SSD and 2.5-inch SATA hard drive, as well as up to four-screen output capability, ThunderBolt 4, dual network, up to five sets of USB 3.1 Gen2, the overall The configuration has not lost the general small and medium-sized computer host.

Overall, the ZOTAC ZBOX MAGNUS EN173070C has good performance in all aspects. It is smaller than the general ITX host on the market, and its performance is even better.