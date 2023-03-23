Home Technology 2 billion people without access to clean drinking water
Over two billion people do not have access to clean drinking water. For today’s World Water Day, the UN has also published the new Water Development Report – with some bad news. The global water shortage will continue to increase, even in regions where there is still enough water today. And: The prices for the water supply are already skyrocketing.

400 percent more expensive water

For example, water costs in some areas of Africa (Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia) have risen by 400 percent since the beginning of 2021, making them virtually unaffordable for over 20 million people. With the scarcity, the price increases – and water is becoming scarcer. This now also applies to regions that still have sufficient water reserves, such as Central Africa, East Asia and some parts of South America. In areas where water is already scarce, the situation will get worse. According to the UN study, this is also a consequence of advancing climate change. In addition, too much freshwater continues to be polluted.

First water conference since 1977

On average, about 10 percent of the world‘s population live in countries at “high or critical risk” of water-related difficulties each year. The progress in this area is simply insufficient: in order to achieve the set goals, the implementation of the measures would need to be four times faster. Around two billion people worldwide do not have access to clean water. In addition, the situation is unlikely to ease up in the future: by 2050, water consumption is expected to increase again by around one percent. That is one of the reasons why the UN Water Conference is taking place in New York today for the first time in decades. Experts from all parts of the world deal with the topic of water and water supply – and try to find out how the UN goals and the non-binding right to access to clean water can be achieved.

Viva con Aqua and the right to clean water – the talk on World Water Day

