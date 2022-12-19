The solar system contains planets of various characteristics, but lacks water planets that are almost completely covered by deep oceans. Recently, astronomers analyzed data from the Hubble Space Telescope and the Spitzer Space Telescope, and found that the exoplanets named Kepler-138c and Kepler-138d are more than 50% water. Judging from the density and size of the planets, the surface of these two planets is covered by At least 2,000 kilometers of ocean coverage.

Since astronomers began cataloging planets around other stars, the solar system has been found to lack other common planet types in the universe, such as super-Earths, mini-Neptunes, hot Jupiters, etc., as well as some hypothetical exoplanet types, such as bottomless oceans water world.

As the name suggests, these planets may be covered by deep oceans, and beneath the oceans are rock cores or ice cores, but these waters may also form exotic materials such as “hot ice” or “superfluid” under high temperature and pressure, which are completely different from the water known in daily life .

Although today’s telescope technology cannot directly observe the surface of exoplanets, by analyzing the density, we can know whether the planet is composed of rock-dominated or gas-heavy worlds.

Recently, a team from the University of Montreal in Canada used data from the Hubble Space Telescope and the Spitzer Space Telescope to build a model to compare the size and mass of the two exoplanets Kepler-138c and Kepler-138d orbiting the red dwarf star Kepler-138, and found that they Should be made of materials lighter than rock but heavier than hydrogen or helium, the strongest candidate is water.

The volume of Kepler-138c and Kepler-138d is more than three times that of the earth, and the mass is only twice that of the earth, which means that the density is much lower than that of the earth. If they are indeed mostly composed of water molecules, their mass may account for more than half of the total mass of the planet (compared to water accounts for only 0.02% of the total mass of the earth), covered by oceans about 2,000 kilometers deep; but their surface temperature may also be higher than the boiling point of water, and researchers expect that they will have a dense atmosphere made of vapor. There is liquid water or another phase at high pressure, called a supercritical fluid.

As instruments and techniques become more sensitive, we may start to discover more water worlds like Kepler-138c and Kepler-138d. The new paper was published in the journal Nature Astronomy.

(First image source: NASA)