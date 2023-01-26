With two 160mm ARGB fans, the Lian Li Lancoo 216 has a different scenery.



The cases launched by Lian Li in the past few years have received considerable popularity, especially the O11D series has led a trend of “sea view rooms”. We also saw NZXT H7 Elite, HYTE H60 and the latest The published H40 can be regarded as a member of the “Sea View Suite”.

Both NZXT and HYTE are somewhat related to the US ibuypower, but they are both independent brands to a certain extent.

However, what we want to look at this time is not the case designed by the “sea view room”, but the Lancool 216 ATX case that Lian Li has recently rated quite well.

Lian Li’s Lancool 216 case is an ATX case. The side is made of the most popular transparent glass, and it is equipped with a full mesh panel and top cover. Whether the user uses an air-cooled radiator or a water-cooled heat sink, the user can get quite good results. Nice windy performance. On the other hand, Lancool 216 comes pre-installed with 3 fans, 2 of which are 160mm ARGB fans in the front, and 1 140mm PWM fan in the rear.

The power supply of the Lancool 216 chassis adopts a sub-compartment design, which is similar to the Lian Li V3000 series, but unlike the V3000, which can be installed with a water cooling radiator, fan or graphics card, the Lancool 216 can only be installed with a power supply, and the default 3.5 / 2.5″ HDD bay.

Due to the mesh design, if you use ASUS ROG THOR or ROG Strix series power supplies with RGB lighting effects, the RGB lighting effects will be quite special.

There is a certain order for removing the side panels of the case. You need to start with the top cover first, followed by the side panels on both sides, and finally the side panels of the power supply compartment. Except for the top cover and glass side panels that use hand-turned screws, the rear side panels are screw-free. In the power supply compartment, there is a screw that needs to be removed to remove the side panel.

The Lian Li Lancool 216 thumb screw is quite textured and has a spacer.

A 360mm water-cooling radiator can be installed on the top of the case. If a fan is installed, the maximum thickness can reach 77mm. In terms of design, the water-cooling radiator bracket adopts a detachable design. Users can first remove the bracket to install the cooling radiator, and then install it Go back and make the overall installation a lot easier.

If you don’t like the 160mm ARGB fan provided earlier, you can choose a 360mm radiator, two 140mm or three 120mm fans; the speed of the included 160mm fan is from 500 to 1600 RPM, and the air volume and air pressure are 118.85 CFM and 3.10mm H20.

In addition, I would also like to introduce Lancool 216’s ingenuity on the side of the case, because it allows you to move the front I/O panel, or add another panel for use, and we choose the fan light controller for use.

Let’s take a look at the design of the back of the case, especially the Lancool 216 cable storage part.

The main cable area must have a lot of storage slots, and the Velcro design is also quite textured. In addition, there are cable storage designs at the outlet position of the CPU 8 PIN cable and under the 2.5-inch storage rack. Said that the storage design of these places is of great help when organizing wires.

This case can install up to 6 2.5” + 2 3.5” storage devices.

The Lancool 216 case is pre-installed with a HUB for ARGB and PWM fans. Users can connect all PWM fans and ARGB lights to this HUB and connect them to the motherboard for control.

Lian Li’s Lancool 216 case can be installed with E-ATX specification motherboards, and the largest ROG Maximus Z790 Extreme is actually installed to see the distance between the ATX 24 PIN and the wire slot; however, we actually use the GIGABYTE Z790 AORUS Tachyon this E -ATX motherboard for installation.

Although the Lancool 216 is an ATX case, it can accommodate GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards quite perfectly.

After entering the GeForce RTX 40 series with Ada lovelace architecture, many users encountered the problem of the 12VHPWR connector. Another bigger problem is that the GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards are too long to fit into the case, but Lancool 216 No such problem, it can be installed up to 392mm graphics card.

This time we are using GIGABYTE AORUS GeForce RTX 4070 Ti ELITE, a graphics card with a length of 342mm for installation.

We still want to emphasize that when using the 12VHPWR wire, the connector must be pushed to the bottom. If the connector is not in full contact with the connector, it may cause the 12VHPWR to melt down.

Some people may want to install the graphics card upright. There is absolutely no problem with the Lancool 216 case, but remember to buy the corresponding PCIe Raiser Cable and turn the PCIe expansion slot bracket 90 degrees.

After actually installing GIGABYTE AORUS GeForce RTX 4070 Ti ELITE into Lancool 216.

For the power supply part, we chose the ROG Thor II 1000W EVA Limited Edition for installation.

Both the motherboard and graphics card are from GIGABYTE, and the power supply is from ASUS ROG. For water cooling, we chose InWin NR36 with Adata’s XPG LANCER DDR5 memory.

Two 160mm ARGB fans are pre-installed, and the brightness of the RGB lights is quite good.

Now that everything has been actually installed, it is of course necessary to look at the actual RGB lighting effects of the Lian Li Lancool 216 chassis and various components.

Lian Li Lancool 216

Two 160mm ARGB fans and one 140mm PWM fan are pre-installed. Whether the user uses air cooling or integrated water cooling, the Lancool 216 with full mesh design will not have much problem in airflow performance.

The cable storage and management design of the case is also a recommended design of Lancool 216.

In addition, the mesh design panel of the power supply compartment allows the power supply to be vaguely displayed whether it is an OLED panel or an RGB light, which is also a very good feature.

Finally, the front I/O panel can be moved, or the fan lighting RGB controller can be added to the design, which also improves the function of Lancool 216 to a higher level.

To sum up, Lian Li Lancool 216 is an ATX case that is priced at NT$2,590 (black) or NT$2,790 (white). It is quite a recommended case, so we give Lian Li Lancool 216 a “Bronze Medal”. recommendation.