2-in-1 LED charging cable test report – buy cheap from €10.85 (04/2023)

2-in-1 LED charging cable test report

The 2-in-1 USB cable actually offers everything you need and even a little more. You have interchangeable connectors, a moving head, QC 3.0 and also a solid data transfer rate. That in combination with a cool light effect, what more do you need.

At the moment you get the illuminated USB cable 2m long on Amazon.de for a price of 10,85€.

Some might think we gamers are moths attracted to light, and if you look at gaming hardware, there’s a drop of truth in that statement. So if you’ve already made your monitor, fans, keyboard, mouse and mouse pad glow, we have another glowing gadget for your desk.

The glowing LED USB cable you get it for a price 10,85€ on Amazon.de.

2 in 1 LED Magnetic Charging Cable

A glowing cable with interchangeable connectors

The luminous USB charging cable is available in the Lengths 1 meter and 2 meters. You can choose between the colors blue, white and red. Since this is a magnetic charging cable, there is no fixed connection, but you can choose between USB-C und Micro-USB choose. Magnetic connectors offer a few advantages over regular USB cables.

2 in 1 LED Magnetic Charging Cable

Agile and strong

The magnetic connectors are useful on the one hand because you can use different connectors with the cable and on the other hand you can leave the connector plugged directly into the smartphone and in this way the Connection from dirt and dust protection. Other special features of the cable are that the magnetic head rotates Rotate 270° and tilt 180° leaves.

The magnet itself is strong enough to hold a slightly heavier smartphone in place so that you can lift it without fear of falling.

2 in 1 LED Magnetic Charging Cable

With everything a USB cable needs

In addition to the moving parts and the cool look thanks to the lighting, the 2-in-1 USB cable naturally offers all the properties that you would expect from a normal USB cable. According to its own statements, the cable supports QC 3.0 and a Data transfer rate of up to 480 Mbit/s simultaneously. Furthermore, the cable is equipped with a robust TPE Material coated, which should prevent the annoying knotting.

2 in 1 LED Magnetic Charging Cable

Is the LED USB cable worth it?

Ok, let’s be fair, because the bottom line is that a USB cable is a USB cable. However, the 2-in-1 magnetic USB cable offers a few advantages such as the interchangeable plug and rotating head and, as a bonus, the cool lighting on top. And as we all know, LED lighting automatically means more FPS. 😁

