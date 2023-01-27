The price is not close to the people, but after the actual experience, you may feel that it is worth it.



After ROG Falchion 65% wireless mechanical keyboard, ASUS launched a brand new 3-mode wireless mechanical keyboard – ROG Azoth at the end of 2022.

ROG Azoth is a 75% 3-mode wireless mechanical keyboard. The difference from Falchion is that Azoth has more F1-F12 buttons and a newly added 2-inch OLED display panel. On the other hand, ROG Falchion uses Cherry MX switches, while the new ROG Azoth uses ROG NX switches, and the feel of the two is very different.

With the acquisition of ROG Azoth, the original ROG Falchion can be retired from the main keyboard and used elsewhere.

In terms of size, ROG Azoth is more like a TKL keyboard design, but 75% of the key configuration is still a little less than 80% of TKL, plus ROG Azoth combines multimedia keys with OLED display panels and three-way control knobs Integration makes the configuration of the entire keyboard more compact.

The keyboard itself uses PBT two-color molding keycaps, with a silicone Gasket structure, 3.5mm silicone pad, Poron foam and silicone foam to enhance the user’s typing experience and reduce the sound from the keyboard and mechanical switches.

The 3-mode wireless of the keyboard generally refers to Bluetooth (Azoth is v5.1), RF 2.4GHz and USB cable, while ROG Azoth uses a USB-C port; the cable provided is USB Type-A to USB-C.

The return rate of RF 2.4GHz and USB wired mode is 1000Hz. The official also specifically mentioned that ROG SpeedNOVA wireless technology in RF 2.4GHz mode can provide more than 2,000 hours of use time. However, the relevant conditions are OLED display panel and RGB lights The effect can only be achieved by turning off the effect, but even if the OLED display and RGB lighting effects are not turned off, the normal battery life is enough to meet the conditions of charging once a week.

The design on the back is somewhat similar to ROG Falchion.

Unlike the ROG Falchion, which offers 2 angles, the ROG Azoth mechanical keyboard has 3 angles to choose from.

Through the ROG Azoth’s three-way control knob, users can control the RGB lighting effects and brightness of the keyboard, the brightness of the OLED panel, and multimedia functions. The 2-inch OLED display panel can display many statuses, especially multimedia information, custom animation, and system parameters such as CPU temperature.

In addition, some functions can be enabled in Armory Crate, such as Motherboard Fan Control; at the same time, there are 6 groups of custom animation display presets, users can upload JPEG, PNG or GIF files as custom animations, and can also customize Banner to include Display custom text marquee, music mode and system information display, the function is quite powerful.

ROG AZOTH OLED

If you don’t want to use the three-way control knob for RGB lighting settings, or the Armory Crate software, then users can set the RGB lighting effects of ROG Azoth through Fn + arrow keys, and the related settings will also appear on the 2-inch display panel simultaneously.

Besides the 2-inch OLED display panel, the 75% is more attractive to me, and the other is the PC / Mac mode switching function added by ASUS.

You can see that there are PC/Mac switching options on the keyboard, and you can also see the symbols used for Mac keyboard Command and Option, so users can quickly switch between PC and Mac devices as long as they press Fn + Tab; in the past, I needed The keys of the mechanical keyboard can only be switched through the Karabiner-Elements software settings, but now ROG Azoth can be switched directly without using the software.

After switching successfully, the 2-inch OLED display panel will display whether it is in PC or Mac mode.

ROG Azoth also has 6 profiles that can be used through Armory Crate settings.

After the function introduction, we will introduce the customization, because the “customization” of the ROG Azoth 75% wireless mechanical keyboard refers to the hot-swappable ROG NX mechanical switch. The ROG NX mechanical switch is a 2 PIN mechanical switch, but it is not sure whether the non-ROG NX switch can be used together. Currently, ROG Azoth provides red switches, green switches and brown switches.

When pulling out the keycap and the shaft, remember to use the small tool attached to the ROG Azoth, and the shaft puller is not suitable for the 5-pin shaft. As for other accessories, they are all in the photo, which should be more interesting It is Krytox GPL-205-GD0 lubricant.

The trigger stroke of the ROG NX red switch is 1.8mm, the paragraph resistance is 40gf, and the total resistance is 55gf; the trigger stroke of the Cherry MX red switch is 2.0mm, the trigger force is 45cN, and the total trigger force is 60cN (1gf = 0.98cN).

In actual use, you will feel that the ROG NX red switch feels much lighter than the Cherry MX red switch. You may feel a little uncomfortable in the initial use, but you will soon accept this “strange feeling”. Also because the design of ROG Azoth deliberately reduces the sound produced by the mechanical shaft, the sound of using it is much lower than that of ROG Falchion.

The ROG Azoth with the ROG NX axis added a 2-inch OLED panel, and a 75% design in a size close to TKL is a bit surprising, and such an accident also makes us feel that ROG’s innovation in peripheral devices has already been achieved to some extent. Catch up on traditional esports brands like Logitech, Corsair, and Razer.

The specifications and details of ROG Azoth are definitely worthy of its price, but the price is not cheap, which declares that ROG Azoth is a flagship “non” mainstream keyboard. As for how to define mainstream and non-mainstream, it depends on the market size. , sales performance, or other various numbers to present, it’s up to you.

If you have the opportunity to experience ROG Azoth, don’t miss it, because it will really give you a different feeling.

For ROG Azoth 75% 3-mode wireless mechanical keyboard with ROG NX axis, we will recommend “Bronze”.