Going beyond the revolution on the upper floors of Twitch, it is also worth pausing for a moment on some statistics related to the well-known purple portal. Indeed, it must be said that some local channels are asserting themselves.

In this regard, using tools external to the platform owned by Amazon, we learn that, if we take into consideration the last 90 days, therefore essentially referring to the period at the beginning of 2023, there are two Italian-language channels to enter the global Top 200 in terms of peak viewers.

More precisely, in 191st place is ZanoXVII, which according to the tool had a peak of 43,030 viewers. The other Italian-language channel highlighted in this context is that of Tumblurr, given that it would have reached a peak of 41,810 viewers. Of course, these are slightly different numbers compared to what happens abroad, but which are still important for a platform like Twitch.

To be clear, the Twitch TheGrefg channel is the one that would have touched the largest number of people connected temporarily over the period of time examined. More to the point, on one occasion they even touched 1,745,462 spectators. In short, our country clearly records numbers of a different type, but it is interesting to note the presence of compatriots in the global Top 200.