Many Linux users want to invest in the markets, so the question immediately arises — how to install MT4 on Linux? Indeed, having a less “classic” operating system shouldn’t stop you from investing in the stock market.

Install Wine Linux Ubuntu

For MT4, download Wine Linux Ubuntu. If you have a 64-bit system, make sure to accept 32-bit architecture. Depending on your operating system, use one of the following instructions to enable the Wine apt repository. To install Wine packages from the Wine apt repository, type the command below. The most stable versions of Wine for Ubuntu will have all tested and recommended packages installed if you use the install-recommend option.

Enter the following command to continue installing Wine with aptitude if you run into an unresolvable dependency problem when installing Wine on Linux. Verify your Ubuntu Wine version. Ubuntu Linux’s installation of Wine is finished! Linux users may use Windows programs and software on other operating systems thanks to the open-source program known as Wine. Downloading MetaTrader 4 for Linux is the next step.

Download MetaTrader on Linux

Install MT5 for Linux on your computer. To download the MetaTrader4 Windows Exe file on Linux, click the blue arrow after entering your first and last names, email addresses, and phone numbers. The installation of MetaTrader Linux should then be done. Locate the MT4 installation .exe file and then choose Open with Wine from the context menu. Click “Finish” when you’ve finished installing MT4 on Linux.

Start trading on MetaTrader Linux

The MetaTrader on Linux trading platform is now available for use. Choose the trading account’s server. The email you got with your trading account details includes details about your server (username, password, and so on) and the account ID in the Login window (trading account number). Enter your password in the Password window. Check the Save box. To avoid having to input your login and password again in the future, create a password. Next, select Finish.

MetaTrader 4 Linux with Wine Ubuntu performs usually well but not flawlessly, like any software that has been modified or run through an emulator. In theory, neither day traders nor swing traders should encounter any stability problems. However, if you favor scalping or trading with tiny time frames, you could occasionally run into problems (platform slowness). The greatest option for scalping on Linux is MT4 WebTrader, which is incredibly stable and simply needs an Internet connection to operate.

