Steam will publish survey data every month, showing the types of computer software and hardware used by its gamers, which will include operating system versions, specifications, etc.; It will attract the attention of most people, but some people found that there were two or two new Mac products that Apple had not yet announced in the survey in November.

According to “MacRumors”, the data released by Steam in November showed two new models of Macs, Mac 14,6 and Mac 15,4. The current utilization rate of these two Macs is 0.00%, which means that these two models are The new ones aren’t widely used; in other words, it’s one of the few Apple projects that uses Steam software to test the performance of these two Macs when gaming.

(Source: Taken from Steam)

Previously, some people have found the model marked as Mac 14,6 on Geekbench, the running score platform. The outside world believes that the running score of Mac 14,6 shows the M2 Max chip. Its single-core performance is 2027 points, and the multi-core score is 2027. It is 14888 points; while another Geekbench running score shows that the M2 Max chip has a single-core performance of 1853 points and a multi-core score of 13855 points.

It is worth noting that, apart from the data released by Steam this time, there is no information about the Mac 15,4 model elsewhere; the Mac 15,4 may be another unpublished M2 series A chip-powered Mac, such as a newer version of Mac Studio or a different MacBook model.

It is generally believed that Apple will launch a number of new Macs in 2023, including the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, Mac Studio, and the long-awaited Mac Pro with Apple Silicon technology; in addition, there have been many previous reports that, Apple will also launch a new Mac mini with a built-in M2 chip.

Speaking of the M2 Max chip, it is believed that this chip is most likely to be used in the high-end MacBook Pro and entry-level Mac Studio that will be launched in the future. As for the basic MacBook Pro, the M2 Pro chip may be used. Also note that the M2 chip in the 2022 MacBook Air and new iPad Pro is only 11% faster than the M1 chip, so if the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips don’t feel like a significant upgrade from their predecessors, that’s fine. Not surprising.

(First image source: Apple)