20 Must-Buy Game Recommendations from PS Store, Sega, and Capcom Black Friday Sales

Black Friday must-buy recommendations | 20 games from PS Store, Sega, and Capcom are as low as 20% off

Black Friday sales are coming soon, and various manufacturers have taken the lead in launching discounts, with prices as low as 20% off: Hong Kong PlayStation Store, Sega, Capcom 20 must-buy recommendations.

PS Store Black Friday Sale Up to 80% Off

There are about 300 items on PS Store Black Friday sale this time, which is not a lot, but the average discount rate is high, and most of them are popular masterpieces, such as “Diablo 4” 40% off, “Hogwarts Legacy” 40% off, etc. If you missed these masterpiece games before, you can make up for them this time.

In addition, if you include the “Hot Deals” and “PlayStation Indies” offers launched during the same period, the total number of discounted products this time is close to 1,000. Even if you don’t like to play masterpieces but like to play niche/indie games, there are options.

3 PS Store offers are launched simultaneously:

Expensive PS Plus memberships have discounts

This PS Store Black Friday sale is from November 17th to 27th, and the “Hot Deals” and “PlayStation Indies” are until November 29th. Players who are waiting for the game should seize the time.

PS Store Black Friday sale 20 must-play items to buy:

Lies of P

HK$262.40 (-20% original price HK$328.00)

Hogwarts Legacy PS5 version

HK$328.80 (-40% original price HK$548.00)

“The Crew: Power Celebration” Standard Edition – Cross-generation bundle

HK$328.80 (-40% original price HK$548.00)

EA SPORTS FC 24 Standard Edition PS4 and PS5

HK$274.50 (-50% original price HK$549.00)

Diablo IV Standard Edition

HK$329.40 (-40% original price HK$549.00)

STAR WARS Jedi: Survivors

HK$329.40 (-40% original price HK$549.00)

Street Fighter 6

HK$302.28 (-34% original price HK$458.00)

Assassin’s Creed: Phantasm

HK$310.40 (-20% original price HK$388.00)

Resident Evil 4 Resident Evil 4 Remastered PS4 & PS5

HK$289.08 (-34% original price HK$438.00)

Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5

HK$123.20 (-60% original price HK$308.00)

Cyberpunk 2077: Free Fantasy Pack

HK$454.40 (-20% original price HK$568.00)

Sports car romantic tour 7 GT7

HK$323.76 (-43% original price HK$568.00)

FINAL FANTASY XVI

HK$397.60 (-30% original price HK$568.00)

Lords of the Fallen

HK$397.60 (-30% original price HK$568.00)

Sonic Superstar Digital Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5

HK$313.50 (-25% original price HK$418.00)

Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Pack

HK$229.00 (-50% original price HK$458.00)

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered

HK$199.00 (-50% original price HK$398.00)

The Last of Us Part I

HK$323.76 (-43% original price HK$568.00)

The Dragon Among Men Restoration! Extreme PS4 & PS5

HK$204.00 (-50% original price HK$408.00)

No Man’s Sky PS4 & PS5

HK$234.00 (-50% original price HK$468.00)

In addition to the PS Store sales, Capcom and SEGA both hold their own Black Friday sales, and the masterpieces of the two manufacturers are sold at discounts. Although they are only limited to the works of these manufacturers, in contrast, in addition to the PS platform, they are available on Steam and Xbox. There are discounts for versions on other platforms such as Switch and PS. Players other than PS platforms should pay attention.