Automat for concentrated work

I’m in the city library in Cologne, where I notice a machine on the ground floor that would certainly be helpful in many places, but especially here. For a small amount of one euro you can get earplugs for concentrated work. I don’t like earplugs for various sensory reasons, but for people who aren’t me it’s definitely a good deal.

ALT

(Anne Schuessler)

