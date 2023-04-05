A 2004 Toyota Vios 1.5 owned last year

Swap for 2022 Skoda Kamiq 1.5

It’s been eight months now

I have some thoughts to share with you

This article illustrates by way of comparison

compare items 2022 Skoda Kamiq 2004 Toyota Vios ride comfort win driving vision win driving safety win parking convenience win save money win

Long-distance driving comfort: Kamiq still has a traditional handbrake, but because Vios also has it, I am used to it, and I feel that there is not much difference.

Kamiq’s ACC active distance maintenance is very useful! It can greatly reduce driver fatigue during long-distance driving.

I used to drive the Vios to Taichung and I was exhausted, because I had to maintain the distance manually. After driving for a long time, my eyes would be sore and bloodshot, and my right foot had to step on the accelerator all the time, switching between the accelerator and the brake, and my right foot was also very tired. acid. Now that Kamiq’s ACC is driving, the biggest feeling is that the right foot becomes so easy, because the car will automatically maintain the speed and distance according to the set speed. Let me have more energy to pay attention to the surrounding driving conditions.

Of course, this ACC is aimed at when the road conditions are smooth, which can reduce the burden on the driver. If the road conditions are stop-and-go, you can already see traffic congestion not far away, or when a car suddenly cuts in, then there is a greater chance that ACC will make a misjudgment and fail to stop at this time! So still pay attention to the situation in front of the car at all times, and put your right foot in a state of being ready to step on the brake at any time.

When the Vios is driven above 100, I feel that the car is light and light, and I am not at ease in my heart. But Kamiq is still stable when it is driven to 110, which gives me a greater sense of security.

Both cars have 1.5 displacement and the same taxation. Vios is naturally aspirated, and the acceleration is very linear, giving as much as you step on it. But accelerating and overtaking on the highway is more difficult. You have to pull the high-speed engine roaring, and then slowly overtake. The Kamiq is equipped with a turbo, and the torque is full at low speeds. When I step on a certain point at high speeds, the force will suddenly surge, so I dare not step too much when I first lead the car, for fear of bursting. Overtaking on the highway is brisk. The power book of the two cars is a notch different: Vios is 106hp/6,000rpm, 14.3kgm/4,200rpm. Kamiq is 150 hp/5000-6000 rpm, 25.5 kgm/1500-3500 rpm. Vios is a four-speed automatic transmission, and Kamiq is a seven-speed automatic transmission (to be precise, it is an automatic transmission, but the manual part has never been used). It can only be said that these two are products of different eras, and technology is really changing with each passing day. Driving vision: I actually want to award this item to Vios, but I have the panoramic sunroof for Kamiq, which really greatly improves the lighting in the car, and it will also make the rear seat passengers wow~. There is no cross bar in the middle of his panoramic sunroof, and unlike Tesla’s roof, which is made of dark glass, the view is not good, and the transparency is quite good. But the disadvantage is that it will be hot in the sun. Fortunately, there is an electric roller blind, which can be closed when the sun is in direct sunlight.

By the way, this panoramic sunroof, because of the angle, can hardly be seen from the front seat… and the rear seat passengers are exclusive to it.

In addition to the above panoramic sunroof view, the rest of the front, rear, left, and right views, honestly, Kamiq will be somewhat blocked. When driving the Vios before, I could see what was going on outside the car more easily when changing lanes or turning. But when you turn your head on the Kamiq, the line of sight will be somewhat blocked by the chair or the A and B pillars, which is not as transparent as the Vios.

Moreover, due to the shape of the front of the Kamiq, I parked the car and thought the front of the car was straight, but when I got out of the car, it was a bit crooked and not very straight. I have seen other car owners have similar experiences before. Driving safety: The Kamiq has four radars on the front and rear, giving me good distance indications when parking. In the past, Vios only had the last two. But this also has disadvantages, that is, sometimes when driving or parking, the seat is very small and keeps barking, which makes my irritability index rise.

Kamiq makes me feel that the most improved is the reversing camera! With him, reversing in small and dark places will greatly increase your confidence. This also gives the Kamiq a compensating facility for its poor visibility.

Kamiq has blind spot detection! This is also something that can compensate for Kamiq’s field of vision, and I think it is quite practical. Once on a highway section without street lights, I wanted to change lanes, but there was nothing in the rearview mirror, and I didn’t see anything when I looked to the right, but the blind spot lit up. So I didn’t change lanes immediately, but waited a while, and then a car passed me on the right.

The 2022 Kamiq has lane centering, which is also great equipment. Once on the elevated section of the Xibin Expressway, it was raining at night and there were no street lights, so the lane markings on the ground were really hard to see. At this time, there is a lane centering to assist me, letting me know that I am driving in the middle of the lane line.

As for the airbag, I haven’t experienced it myself… I won’t share it Parking Convenience: The body size of the Vios is smaller than that of the Kamiq, except that the length of the car is slightly longer, and the width of the other wheelbase is smaller. In addition, the field of vision is better, so I personally think that it is better to grasp the feeling of parking, and it is better to stuff it into the grid.

To be honest with Kamiq, when I was sitting in the car, I felt that the distance from the front of the car was not as good as that of VIOS. Maybe it was due to the thicker armor of Kamiq? Once in a small alley, I felt that the front of the car was difficult to pass, but when I got out of the car and took a look, In fact, there is still a little distance that can be barely passed. Saving degree: As an imported European car, Kamiq will undoubtedly be faked by Vios in terms of maintenance costs. But fortunately, it has been driven for eight months now, and the Kamiq itself has not yet needed to be repaired in the factory, so I still can’t really understand why it is expensive.

Vios is a domestically produced Japanese car. It can be driven well and smoothly, and the cost of maintenance at the sub-factory is also acceptable. After 18 years of driving, it is still a good man. Only some parts that should be replaced due to aging, and the dust jacket of the front drive shaft will be easier to crack. Basically a well maintained car.

The above is my personal Kamiq driving experience sharing