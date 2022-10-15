Tech Dog Reviews:

In 2022, M550LT will add full-array area light control and QLED quantum color rendering Let’s see the difference between this on and off

author/3C Dog

We have also opened a lot of TOSHIBA TVs in the past two years. The 65-inch TOSHIBA M550LT that was unpacked this time is an advanced upgrade of last year’s M550KT. This is not a standard unpacking. This time, it will mainly focus on the differences between the 2021 and 2022 specifications, as well as the upgrade focus.

【Appearance Analysis】

▲ The tripod of M550 is designed in a flat style.

▲ The screen is still designed with a narrow border, and there is a TOSHIBA LOGO in the lower left corner.

The M550LT is not much different from last year’s M550KT in appearance. The tripod is also flat. The painting has changed from last year’s gun gray to this year’s black and dark color. The lower frame has a hairline design, and the lower left frame is given a TOSHIBA LOGO.





▲ The biggest focus on the back is the single “Bazooka Subwoofer” in the center.

The back is made of all-black plastic material with a lattice design. There is a huge rocket launcher subwoofer opening below the center, which enhances the shocking low-frequency performance. This 25W subwoofer also means that TOSHIBA compares the sound effect of the M550 series to the flagship model, and the wattage output is high specification.

▲ The jack part supports 3-hole HDMI 2.1 ([email protected]) and eARC, both with VRR and ALLM functions.

Because of the product positioning, the port part is not up to the full-blooded 48Gbps HDMI 2.1 ([email protected]), but it is a three-hole HDMI 2.1 ([email protected]). Other ports include USB-A 2.0, fiber output, and RJ45 network port. Some also have.

Complete contact hole specifications:

SERVICE service socket

1 x HDMI 2.1（[email protected]、eARC）

2 x HDMI 2.1（[email protected]）

AV input

3.5mm AUX output

2 x USB-A 2.0（5V=0.5A）

RJ45 network port (10/100Mbps)

Optical audio output

【Comparison of series specifications】

TOSHIBA M series comparison

M550LT (2022) M550KT (2021) Panel Specifications 4K 60Hz 10bit IPS 4K 60Hz 10bit IPS hair color mechanism QLED quantum color rendering General color rendering Backlight mechanism Direct full array area light control direct lighting Number of partitions District 32 none peak brightness SDR 453nits

HDR 577nits SDR 500nits

HDR 600nits static contrast 1,365：1 1,200：1 HDR Specifications Dolby Vision / HLG / HDR10+ / HDR10 Dolby Vision / HLG

/ HDR10 working system Google TV Android TV Wireless transmission AirPlay 2 Chromecast Chromecast Gaming function VRR / GENERAL none Speaker wattage 12W + 12W speaker

25W Bazooka Subwoofer 10W + 10W speaker

20W Bazooka Subwoofer MOVIE MAKER FASHION Have none

The basic specifications of the two units are directly given here. Overall, the M550LT has been upgraded with QLED quantum dot color development technology, and the backlight utilization and color gamut space have been improved. The backlight mechanism has also been upgraded to a direct-type full-array area light control function. The HDR specification increases the dynamic range of HDR10+, adds the Filmmaker Mode producer video mode, the operating system is changed to Google TV and supports AirPlay 2 casting; the gaming machine supports ALLM automatic low latency and VRR variable update rate, and the speaker wattage is also available. improve. It can be said to be an all-round upgrade!

The following is an explanation of the upgraded project parts one by one.

[Full array area light control]

▲ M550LT This time, the direct-type light control has added 32 zones of light control.

TOSHIBA 65M550LT is equipped with 4K resolution 60Hz 10bit, direct light control, the overall brightness is close to the 2021 model, and the HDR peak is around 600nits, but the biggest difference is that it is equipped with “full array area light control”.

▲ Now it is the “off” state of multi-zone light control aka zone light control.

▲ Running the Local Dimming Test video, you can see that the black is a little halo white in a dim environment.

The M550LT has built-in 8 x 4 zones with a total of 32 zones for direct light control. Although there are not many zones, differences can still be found in the test of extreme black and white images. When the area light control is turned off, there will be halos on the black background, and the whole is grayed out, which is regarded as a normal panel level.

▲ Then we adjusted the multi-partition backlight control aka partition light control to “high”. The display effect becomes different.

▲ Running the Local Dimming Test video, the effect becomes obvious, and the black background can be done without light.

There are four levels of area light control: “Off”, “Low”, “Medium”, and “High”. We directly turn it on to high to make the area light control effect the strongest. On the test image, the black background can be completely non-luminous. There is a difference.

peak brightness

SDR peak brightness HDR peak brightness 453nits (9% white light ratio) 577nits (49% white light ratio)

static contrast

Multi-zone backlight control off Multi-zone backlight control high 1,365：1 1,245：1

The actual peak brightness of SDR and HDR is about 500nits – 600nits. This value is probably a mid-level level. You can have a better experience by turning off the lights when watching HDR content. Turn on the ANSI black and white checkerboard measurement multi-zone backlight control, and find that the static contrast difference between “Off” and “High” is very small, and even the contrast value of “Off” is relatively high. This is because the black and white grids on the screen are too dense to make some of the 32 partitions do not emit light, and the effect is not exerted.

▲ When watching a full version of the animation, the light control in the area is limited. It is best to watch a 21:9 movie with black borders on the top and bottom.

When actually watching a movie, the area light control still plays a role, mainly in the black corners around the 21:9 movie screen, and in extreme black and white environments.

【Color rendering specification】

Display color gamut

MOVIE MAKER FASHION MOVIE MAKER FASHION 87.7% DCI-P3 98.6% Rec.709

white balance

FILMMAKER MODE Before correction (Rec.709) After FILMMAKER MODE correction (Rec.709) Delta E: 3.6

Average color temperature: 7,059K

Gamma：2.26 Delta E: 1.4

Average color temperature: 6,686K

Gamma：2.26

Color error value

FILMMAKER MODE Before correction (Rec.709) After FILMMAKER MODE correction (Rec.709) Average Delta E = 3

Maximum Delta E = 5.1 Average Delta E = 1.9 Maximum Delta E = 3.6

▲ The panel has imported QLED quantum color rendering mechanism, and the color gamut coverage is also up to standard. The overall look and feel is full and uniform.

In terms of color performance, the M550LT’s factory default value of Rec.709 reaches nearly 100%, and the DCI-P3 ratio is 87.7%; the average error value of white balance and color accuracy is about Delta E = 3, which is relatively general. However, the M550LT has a very good correction physique. After a simple adjustment of the white balance, the white balance and color accuracy can reach the error value Delta E < 2, and the accuracy is very good.

【working system】

▲ The built-in system of M550LT is Google TV based on Android TV.

At first glance, the operating system will think it is Android TV, but the TOSHIBA M550LT in 2022 will be replaced with Google TV. It looks similar, looks different.

▲ Google TV will further integrate the viewing experience and recommendations.

The base of this M550LT is still Android TV, and the Google TV we operate can be regarded as a UI interface layer. It has some special places.

Google TV Features:

Remove the structure of Google Play Store, download applications can only go to the application section.

You can manage streaming services with your Google Account and let Google know your viewing history.

Basic Android TV functions such as apk installation and Google Assistant, Chromecast casting are still supported.

▲ Google TV can integrate your viewing history and favorites, so that you can better recommend programs. (Data collection)

At present, there are many streaming services that Google TV can integrate with, but Netflix’s list of movies to watch has not been managed, so it should be that they don’t want to share user data with Google. Disney+, Prime Video and Apple TV are all supported, and the only one supported in Taiwan is MyVideo; their recommended programs can be displayed on the Google TV homepage after setting the check.

▲ The appearance of the remote control is almost the same as the previous generation, and it still supports Google Voice Assistant.

There are number keys, playback shortcuts and streaming shortcuts on the remote control, and mainstream Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube and Disney+ are supported. This button function is almost the same as the remote control function of Android TV, even if the system is Google TV, it also has Google voice assistant.

▲ The built-in AirPlay 2 is the most practical update this time.

Since ancient times, Google and Apple have treated each other as guests, and there is no other brand except Sony Google TV that can natively support Chromecast and AirPlay 2. Now TOSHIBA M550LT has also done it. Directly under the same Wi-Fi, the iOS device can directly detect the M550LT, the first time it will ask for a verification code, and then AirPlay and Chromecast can be launched normally.

【E-sports specifications】

▲ The game support of TOSHIBA M550LT has improved compared to last year.

In the aspect of gaming support, although the HDMI 2.1 on the M550LT is not 48Gbps full bandwidth, the highest is [email protected], but the gaming performance still retains key items.

M550LT Gaming Features:

eARC Enhanced Sound Return:Support Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital+, Dolby TrueHD digital transmission, and support XBOX or PC game console to transmit Dolby Atmos signal to Sound Blaster or amplifier.

ALLM Automatic Low Latency:After the switch is turned on, once the game console is connected, it will automatically switch to the “game/PC mode” with the lowest input delay, and the game feel is the most instant and fast. The measured input delay rate is: 9.9ms ([email protected])

VRR Variable Update Rate: A mechanism to prevent screen tearing, allowing the display update rate to match the frame rate of the game. However, when M550LT turns on VRR, the multi-partition backlight will not work. The actual PC support is as follows: AMD FreeSync Premium NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible

A mechanism to prevent screen tearing, allowing the display update rate to match the frame rate of the game. However, when M550LT turns on VRR, the multi-partition backlight will not work. The actual PC support is as follows:

【XBOX support】

▲ Connect to XBOX Series X support and tick all.

Connect the XBOX Series X to verify the support, check all the video modes, and the M550LT also supports [email protected] Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos panoramic sound effects. Image fidelity can run up to RGB 12bit.

【PS5 Support】

▲ Connect PlayStaiton 5 to confirm the level of support.

Then replace it with PlayStation 5 to verify the support, the VRR part can run 48Hz – 60Hz, it also supports up to [email protected] HDR display, and the color format can run up to RGB 12bit.

▲ M550LT can be called the top-spec 60Hz model.

Finally, let’s take a look at TOSHIBA 65M550LT, the representative of the mid-range machine in 2022. The panel color rendering and backlight have been improved and strengthened, the sound effect continues the rocket launcher’s subwoofer specifications, and the system functions have been fully upgraded; the only pity is that the memory is still maintained at 2GB, Frequent and fast switching of apps will make it slightly unresponsive; but basic usage and audio and video buffering have little effect.

[Comparison with other brand specifications]

TOSHIBA

65M550LT Samsung

65Q60B SONY

65X80K suggested price NT$44,900 NT$44,900 NT$39,900 Original factory warranty three years two years two years area control straight down32-section side entrance ceremony direct type QLED color rendering Have Have none HDMI 2.1 [email protected] [email protected] [email protected] Panel Specifications 4K 10bit 60Hz

IPS panel

QLED color rendering 4K 10bit 60Hz

VA panel

QLED color rendering 4K 10bit 60Hz

IPS panel HDR support HDR10

HDR10+

HLG

Dolby Vision HDR10

HDR10+

HLG HDR10

HLG

Dolby Vision eARC

Enhanced audio return Have Have Have VRR

Variable update rate Test support

AMD FreeSync

Premium

NVIDIA G-Sync

Compatible none none GENERAL

Automatic low latency Have Have Have working system Google TV Tizen OS Google TV output tiles 12W + 12W

25W subwoofer 10W + 10W 10W + 10W

▲ Compared with last year’s comprehensive upgrade, it is not inferior to other brands in the same price range.

Compared with 60Hz models with similar positioning of Japanese and Korean brands, TOSHIBA 65M550LT outperforms its opponents in terms of image, sound, HDR support, VRR support and warranty period.

Putting the material on the visible specifications, it is definitely the 60Hz panel model with the highest performance in the Taiwan market in 2022.

Display size 65 inches 55 inches size no base 1,447 x 856 x 81mm

with base 1,447 x 856 x 320mm no base 1,230 x 720 x 81mm

with base 1,230 x 740 x 260mm weight Without base:18.5kg

Including base:19.1kg Without base:14.0kg

Including base:15.0kg VESA hole spacing Has VESA

400×200mm Has VESA

300×200mm Panel Specifications IPS 60Hz 10bit（8bit + FRC）

Quantum color rendering Resolution 3,840 × 2,160 Wide color gamut DCI-P3 87.7%

Rec.709 98.6% Not tested peak brightness HDR peak brightness

577nits

SDR peak brightness

453nits Not tested area control straight down32-zone static contrast Area Lighting: Off

1,365 : 1

Area light control: high

1,245：1 Not tested input delay 9.9ms（[email protected]） Variable update rate AMD FreeSync™ Premium

NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible HDR Specifications Dolby Vision / HDR10+ / HDR10 / HLG sound effect Dolby Digital

Dolby Digital+

Dolby TrueHD

Dolby Atmos Audio passthrough Up to Dolby TrueHD speaker 12W + 12W

+ 25W Bazooka Subwoofer audio return channel ARC : Y / eARC : Y terminal 3 x HDMI 2.1（[email protected]）

2 x USB 2.0 ( 5V=0.5A )

1 x AV input

1 x 3.5 AUX output

1 x Optical Output

1 x RJ45 network port working system Google TV

（Android TV 11） Wireless transmission AirPlay 2 、Chromecast MOVIE MAKER FASHION Have WiFi 2.4 / 5GHz RJ-45 Ethernet 10M / 100M Bluetooth 5.0 Factory origin China Original factory warranty three years suggested price NT$44,900 NT$32,900

Tech Dog Ethan 2022/10