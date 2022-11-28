2022 is almost over. We’re in the final stretch, and while that no doubt means that many of you are looking forward to the holidays and possibly even early 2023, which is definitely full of new and promising games, December does have some interesting projects to keep an eye on . So without further ado, let’s take an in-depth look at the final race of 2022.

The Callisto Protocol (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)-December 2

Admittedly, December is pretty forward. It always does. But despite being the last month of the year, December 2nd is a big one, and it all started with the debut of Strike Distance, Callisto. The survival horror game has since been shown in more detail. Always one of the most anticipated projects of the year, players will take on the role of Jacob Lee, a man on a quest to survive and escape a Dark Iron prison ravaged by a nasty and terrifying alien pathogen.

Marvel’s Midnight Sun (PC, PS5, Xbox series) – December 2

Firaxis is no stranger to showing off its next title, a project that brings together some of Marvel’s most iconic superheroes and villains and sees them face off in tactical RPG action. Marvel’s Midnight Sun calls on some of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes to team up and face off against the evil Lilith and the Old God Chthon, who wish to use supernatural powers to take over the world. With a darker approach than we’ve typically seen in Marvel productions, it’ll be an adventure unlike many of the superhero adventures we’ve seen before.

need for speed unbound (PC, PS5, Xbox series) – December 2

Also in the behemoth on December 2nd is Criterion’s latest Need for Speed ​​series. Called Need for Speed ​​Unbound, the game takes players to the streets of Lake Shore, an urban paradise where car enthusiasts flock in droves to compete, customize and show off their garages while dreaming of racing in a race second to none. The ultimate street race in : The Grand.

Fortnite Chapter 4 （PC， PS4， PS5， Xbox One， Xbox Series， Switch， iOS， Android） – 12月4日

While we usually skip new seasons of long-running games, the new Fortnite chapter essentially amounts to an expansion, which means it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. Set to begin on December 4th (yes, a Sunday), shortly after the Breaking event on December 3rd, the next era of Fortnite will not only close Chapter 3 forever, but will also bring Come major changes.

Hello Neighbor 2 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)-December 6

If you’ve been to a major video game conference in the past few years, you’ve no doubt seen a trailer for tinyBuild’s creepy sequel. Hello Neighbor 2 asks players to outwit an increasingly intelligent AI representing a mysterious and disturbing neighbor who studies and learns from your movements as you try to discover what the hell he’s hiding. Playable throughout the town, this game is about solving a mystery without arousing suspicion and getting caught.

Dragon Quest Treasure (Toggle) – December 9

The Dragon Quest series has been around for a long time, and it will expand even further when Dragon Quest Treasures debuts on the Nintendo Switch in December. Revolving around siblings Eric and Mia, the title sees uo travel the world of Draconia to explore, encountering new creatures, facing various enemies, and most importantly, digging and discovering various loot and treasures.

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII – The Reunion （PC， PS4， PS5， Xbox One， Xbox Series， Switch） – 12月13日

While we’ll have to wait until 2023 for Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth to debut and continue the remake of Final Fantasy VII’s story, this December will see the PSP spin-off Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII – Remastered. Poly gets the modern treatment. Bringing upgraded visuals and performance, and an improved combat suite, the story revolves around Zac Fair as he discovers the horrific truth behind Shinra’s horrific experiments.

High on Life (PC, Xbox Series) – December 13

Few creative people seem stranger than the people who gave us Rick and Morty and Trover to save the universe. Justin Roiland and Squanch Games are back with another project called High on Life, a first-person shooter where players must use a variety of weird talking guns to fight back against an alien intent on using humans as a new type of drug. star cartel.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Next Generation (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) – December 14

It may be a seven-year-old game, but CD Projekt Red’s The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt remains one of the most compelling and well-designed projects of all time. That’s why it’s already been cut for December’s GTLF, as the Polish developer is finally ready to release a free “next-gen” update on PC, PS5, and the Xbox family of consoles. However, this differs from a typical upgrade, as this adds new missions and gear alongside improved visuals, graphics, and performance.

Aka (PC, Switch)-December 15

It’s always nice to find a more relaxing and calming game to pass your time during the holidays, so why not turn your attention to Aka, Cosmo Gatto’s tiny open-world life sim experience. The game is set in a fantasy world where players will explore various handcrafted islands where they must take care of local flora and fauna, feed baby dragons, and more. Sounds relaxing, right?

2022 is comingwhich means we’ll soon be looking at what 2023 brings in gaming as a whole.