2023 15-inch Macbook Air M2 review- Mobile01

The main usage scenario is to use a USB C Hub to work with a 27-inch screen externally via HDMI (the small screen and the large screen display exactly the same content), work on the company network through VPN, and do not play games on the Internet. In short, the target customers of the MBA.

Let me talk about the conclusion first: I am willing to upgrade just because the machine does not crash (point 4 below). The fact that the screen and weight get bigger is a bit different from person to person. But I rarely run around with my computer, so it feels good. Others are no different from 2020 M1 Macbook Air (8G/256G).

The following experience is compared with 2020 M1 Macbook Air (8G/256G):

1. The big screen is cool.

2. The weight is heavy, but it doesn’t feel obvious: According to the specifications, it is an iPhone 14 Pro heavier, but because it is scattered throughout the body, it doesn’t feel very obvious when picked up.

3. Input method switching is much more accurate: I don’t know why, when switching input methods on the M1, whether it is pressing the uppercase or lowercase switching key, or the exclusive input method switching key, there is often no response after pressing it. The M2 is exceptionally accurate and responds to a light tap.

4. The purple screen has not yet appeared: This is the most annoying part of M1 for me. The MBA’s monitor would go black or purple for no reason, crash after about a second and reboot. I always believe that it is a software problem, and it will be fine one day. There have been several versions of MacOS that did not have this problem. But now it’s back again, almost three years ago… I don’t know if it’s because of the dedicated power interface, so it won’t be implicated by the cheap USB C Hub. Anyway, so far, M2 has not had this problem. Hope please don’t have. If so, I’ll come back here to scold again.

5. No difference in battery life: Many Youtubers say it’s a little bit better, but they really don’t feel it.

6. There is no difference in heat dissipation: Many Youtubers said that the larger the volume should be better, but there is no difference. After working for a period of time, the bottom can still feel warm. It’s the feeling of a lousy warm bag that’s not warm at all.

7. The keyboard does not feel the difference.

8. There is no difference in CPU performance (M2 10-core GPU vs M1 7-core GPU). I don’t edit videos or play games anyway, so probably never will.

9. The stereo feeling of the speaker has deteriorated: M1 sounds very surround, and it is amazing when I hear it for the first time. The M2 sound is still very clear, but the sense of surround has faded.