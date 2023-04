news-main-body”>

With the development of smartphones all the way to today in 2023, the standard of measurement for flagship mobile phones is no longer simply a flagship new product to determine the outcome, from the quality of workmanship to the grip, from the screen to the imaging system, from the external speaker to the vibration motor.

Careful attention to detail determines who can stand out in the fiercely competitive flagship phone market. The mobile phone motor is a comprehensive test for testing mobile phone manufacturers in terms of hardware and software integration and tuning.

Before 2018, the mobile phone market was still an era of only competing for processors and cost performance. However, a mobile phone released in the second half of 2018 – Meizu 16, broke the single cycle of “stacking cost performance”. No matter which manufacturer you are a fan of, Meizu 16 should be recognized as an excellent product by everyone, with exquisite workmanship, high-end texture, aesthetic design and a component that is still not behind, even advanced – the X-axis linear motor. This was an epoch-making product in the Android flagship at that time, and it rubbed the Z-axis linear motors of competitors on the ground.

The transparency of the typing vibration and the rhythmic rhythm of the music alarm clock seem to be lifelike, and the vibration has become a kind of enjoyment. Today, Meizu is also the only Android phone in the Android camp that can rival the vibration motor of the iPhone.

So who is the other? That’s right, it is the protagonist we are going to introduce today, the beneficiary of OPPO’s tens of billions of subsidies, and the pronoun of Android’s flagship brand – OnePlus 11.

When it comes to OnePlus, some people may be surprised: “OnePlus? Isn’t that the brand that doesn’t update the software system?” This kind of thinking will be eliminated in 2023, because with the tens of billions of subsidies, OnePlus is now rich and powerful. , promises to provide up to four years of system maintenance updates for all its mobile phones, including the previous generation OnePlus 9 and the earlier OnePlus 8 series.

With such software adaptation, the tuning of the X-axis linear motor of OnePlus 11 is naturally not bad. The motor of OnePlus 11 can be called the king of Android motors. The total area reaches 602 square millimeters, which is 67% larger than the previous generation.

After actual daily use, such as daily typing, the vibration is very refreshing, delicate and crisp. This may be the power of the O-Haptics system tuning!

To be honest, the last time a mobile phone motor could give me such a big shock was the Meizu 16 released in 2018. The linear motor of OnePlus 11 really made me feel refreshed. Maybe someone will question, “It’s just a typing experience. Meizu 5 years ago can do it. Is this a new thing?” Then the function I’m going to introduce next is a usage scenario that is extremely challenging for software and hardware tuning. Yes, the vibration mode of the peace elite.

The magical experience appears here. The vibration will become larger and smaller with the distance of the footsteps, and the sound of the enemy shooting in the distance will also become larger or smaller with the distance. Everything seems to be a demonstration script, but this is indeed happening in a real multiplayer battle, and the directionality of the sound is also very reliable, whichever you hit. This function is the icing on the cake for players who can listen to the sound. For students like me who secretly play games in class, it is a necessity in life. You don’t need to listen to the sound and you can use the vibration of your phone to judge whether there are enemies or gunshots. from where.

This experience is indeed in line with what OnePlus 11 marked on the game mode – 4D vibration experience.

Another popular game, Glory of Kings, we also tested. There will be corresponding vibration effects when releasing skills, game events, and killing enemies. The sense of game substitution is really full.

In addition to the adaptation of the game scene, OnePlus 11 has also been very intimately adapted to the just-needed functions of the daily life APP, such as the alarm clock function, which will vibrate with the melody of the music, giving people a very soothing feeling. Waking up is a pleasure (compared to Apple’s built-in alarm clock), and several times I overslept because the music vibrated too softly hahaha.

In addition, this time OnePlus 11 also directly put the vibration demonstration of the O-Haptics system in the system settings, which shows OnePlus’ confidence in this X-axis linear motor!