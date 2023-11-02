2023 Double 11 Promotions Begin: Xbox Series X|S and Wireless Controllers on Limited-Time Sale

The 2023 Double 11 Promotions Begin for Xbox Series X|S and Wireless Controllers

The highly anticipated Double 11 period promotions have officially started, offering gamers exciting deals on Xbox Series X|S consoles and a variety of wireless controllers. The promotions will be available for a limited time only, allowing gamers to take advantage of the discounts and prepare themselves for future gaming challenges.

The Xbox Series Pre-order is now available at a discounted price and will be officially launched on November 6th. This presents an excellent opportunity for gamers to upgrade their gaming equipment and experience the next generation of gaming.

In addition to the limited hardware discounts, November will also see the debut of new games in the popular “Dragon Among Us” and “Persona” series on the Game Pass lineup. Players can look forward to enjoying these exciting titles and enhancing their gaming experience through the Double 11 discount.

Double 11 Limited Promotion: Xbox Series X for 3,000 Yuan Off!

Microsoft Xbox Taiwan is offering a variety of limited-time promotions for Taiwanese players during the Double 11 period. From November 1st to November 15th, players can enjoy a 12% discount on the Xbox Series X, allowing them to save nearly NT$3,000. This high-spec console with exquisite picture quality is a must-have for avid gamers looking to upgrade their gaming experience.

For players who want to get started with console gaming or enjoy audio-visual entertainment at home, the Xbox Series S console is also available at a limited-time discount of NT$7,980 (original price: NT$9,480). This affordable option provides an excellent entry point for gamers looking for an immersive gaming experience.

The Xbox Wireless Controller is the perfect companion for both console and PC gaming enthusiasts. From November 1st to November 12th, players can purchase Xbox wireless controllers in 7 vibrant colors, including matte black, ice white, electric yellow, love pink, vibrant green, sniper red, and impact blue. These controllers are priced at NT$1,390 through official Microsoft authorized channels in Taiwan (original price: matte black and ice white – NT$1,549, other colors – NT$1,690). Don’t miss out on this opportunity to enhance your gaming setup with a high-quality controller.

New Games “Persona” and “Dragon Among Us” Series Debut on Game Pass in November

In addition to the exciting hardware discounts, the Game Pass subscription service lineup will be strengthened in November. Players will have access to a wide range of games, including the newly launched sci-fi survival horror classic, “Dead Space,” which perfectly complements the Halloween atmosphere. Furthermore, “Dragon Among Us 7 Gaiden Heroes Unknown” (Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name) and “Persona 5 Tactica” will both be available on Game Pass on their respective launch dates in November.

Fans of the popular “Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition” can look forward to the release of a new DLC called “The Mountain Royals” on November 1st. This DLC brings new civilizations, including Armenia and Georgia, as well as three new campaigns for players to enjoy. With the game now available on the console platform, gamers can experience the optimized gameplay using the Xbox Wireless Controller.

November will also see the release of other exciting games. “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III 2023” will be launched on the Xbox platform on the 10th, while “NARUTO X BORUTO Naruto Ultimate Storm Bonds” (NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections) will be released on Xbox on the 17th of the same month.

With the Double 11 promotions offering great discounts on Xbox Series X|S consoles, wireless controllers, and an impressive lineup of games, gamers can take this opportunity to either reward themselves at the end of the year or prepare for holiday gift-giving. Don’t miss out on these incredible deals and gear up for an amazing gaming experience!