2023 Game of the Year: Best Analogy/Strategy Game – – Gamereactor

2023: A Great Year for Strategy and Simulation Games

While strategy and simulation games may not always get the same attention as action, RPGs, and horror games, 2023 has been a great year for all genres. Whether you enjoy controlling massive armies, powerful dragons, or managing an entire city, there’s something for everyone. Let’s take a look at some of the best strategy and simulation games launched this year.

5. Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin

Warhammer: Age of Sigmar: The Ruined Realm is a fantasy version of the hugely successful Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 2. With four unique factions to choose from, players can vie for control of the Beast Kingdom. The game offers a solid campaign and a decent fantasy story, making it a great introduction to Warhammer Age of Sigmar and the RTS genre.

4. Total War: Pharaoh

This new historical entry in the Total War series brings new and interesting features to the table. The battles in Total War: Pharaohs are more epic than ever, with a dynamic weather system adding a new layer of strategy. The game also features plenty of customization options to keep the experience fresh for longer.

3. Cities: Skylines II

The sequel to the successful Cities: Skylines offers an improved city management experience with enhanced artificial intelligence and a level of detail that few games can match. Despite some performance issues, Cities: Skylines II delivers a great experience for fans of city management games.

2. Company of Heroes 3

Company of Heroes 3 delivers realistic and strategic wartime gameplay, with large campaigns and extreme depth for those seeking a challenge. The game may not be as accessible as others, but it’s a must-play for fans of World War II theater games.

1. Landless

Terra Nil tops the list with its unique approach to management and simulation games. Players are tasked with cleaning up humanity’s mess and restoring the world to a place where animals can once again live undisturbed. It offers a refreshing take on the genre and stands out as a must-play for fans of simulation games.

2023 has been an exciting year for strategy and simulation games, with a diverse range of titles catering to different tastes. Whether you prefer epic battles, city management, or environmental restoration, there’s something for everyone in this year’s lineup. Did we miss any games? Let us know what your favorite strategy or simulation game of the year was!

