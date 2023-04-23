2023 I/O Developers Conference “Google foldable phone Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a debut in May?The latest specifications, price information, and arrival date are fully exposed-Feng Media

Google will hold the I/O developer conference on May 11, Taiwan time. It is expected to release a number of new hardware products, including the mid-range mobile phone Pixel 7a, the foldable mobile phone Pixel Fold and the tablet computer Pixel Tablet. Taiwanese foundries Compal and Hon Hai , bearing factory Shin Nikko and Zhaoli are expected to benefit.

The annual I/O 2023 conference will be held at Google’s headquarters in Mountain View, California, USA. It is only open to a limited number of on-site audiences. It is the first large-scale physical event open to general developers in three years. It is expected to focus on artificial intelligence ( AI) technology progress or publish new products based on AI.

According to a report by the foreign technology website 9to5Google, the Pixel 7a, which will be released at I/O 2023, is Google’s first affordable mobile phone with face recognition unlocking function. It is equipped with the same Tensor G2 chip as the Pixel 7 series, 8GB RAM memory and a new Camera sensor, the specifications are significantly upgraded from the previous generation Pixel 6a.

Twitter whistleblower Jon Prosser pointed out that the Pixel 7a will go on sale immediately after the announcement on May 10, US time (May 11, Taiwan time), and the price will be raised to US$499 (approximately NT$15,300). ), a $50 price increase over the Pixel 6a announced last year.

In recent years, the foundry Compal has assembled the Pixel a series of mid-range phones. As the next-generation model expands its sales market, it has the opportunity to boost its performance. See also Refurbished smartphones for Black Friday, things to know before buying

9to5Google reported that Google’s first foldable phone, the Pixel Fold, may also be unveiled at this year’s I/O event. The 256GB capacity model starts at $1,799 and the 512GB capacity starts at $1,919. In order to prevent consumers from feeling too expensive, Google will give away a smart watch Pixel Watch to every pre-order consumer.

Prosser’s sources pointed out that the Pixel Fold will be available for pre-order on the Google Store on May 10, US time, and will be available on June 2. Telecom and other retail channels will open pre-orders from May 30.

According to CNBC, the US financial news network, Pixel Fold weighs 283 grams, and the body size of the folded state is 5.5 inches in height, 3.1 inches in width, and 0.5 inches in thickness; the outer screen is 5.8 inches, and the inner screen is 7.6 inches, both of which support 120 Hz update Rate.

It is rumored in the market that Hon Hai will assemble the Pixel Fold as an OEM. In addition, the bearing factory Zhaoli has mass-produced and shipped it to Chinese customers. Nikko is also actively deploying the folding machine bearing market, which may win the Pixel Fold order.

Zhang Jiawen, an analyst at DIGITIMES Research Center, observed that the foldable screen mobile phone market is dominated by Samsung. Global shipments will double in 2022, and it is expected to grow by more than 50% in 2023, reaching nearly 30 million units. Samsung’s shipments will still rank first , but due to the successive launch of new phones by many Chinese manufacturers, Samsung’s market share will decline.

DIGITIMES Research Center analyzed that the current foldable screen mobile phones are mainly left-right and inward-folding, which is characterized by large screen size, suitable for multi-window operation, and high immersion, which is also favored by game players. Body and battery capacity requirements are high. The top-down folding screen mobile phone is characterized by its thin and light body, and its specification level is not as good as that of the left-right folding type, and it is characterized by portability.