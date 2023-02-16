Wow! ! This time, I came to participate in the MSIology – “Leaping over the Singularity” press conference published by MSI~~ It’s amazing😍😍😍! ! Launched a series of latest laptops equipped with the 13th generation Intel® Core™ processor and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 40 GPU, whether you are a gaming player, video designer, content creator, document worker, or general user , MSI’s new laptops launched in 2023 will definitely be able to fully satisfy all users, so let’s hurry up and see what powerful products will be released in this Leaping Singularity announcement.

Titan GT Series: Completely Dominate the Gaming Battlefield

First of all, let’s take a look at the super performance with the same number of cores as desktop processors, support ABT and TVB overclocking technology, use 24 cores (8 performance cores + 16 efficiency cores) Intel® Core™ i9-13980HX processor, and NVIDIA ® GeForce RTX™ 4090 graphics chip Titan GT77 HX 13V gaming laptop. Through the exclusive MSI OverBoost Ultra super boost mode design, the processor and graphics card can be boosted to the ultimate performance of 250W, or only when the CPU needs it, the 8 performance cores can be maintained at a high clock speed of 5.2GHz.

The latest NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 40 series notebook computer GPU, ultra-high-performance NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture support, performance and artificial intelligence blessing, AI-driven image leap forward, ultra-realistic ray tracing, making games and creative applications a breakthrough Revolutionary performance improvement brings players an ultra-real and lifelike virtual world.

Raider GE78 Series: Trendsetting New Horizons

Next, let’s look at another Raider GE78 HX that uses Intel® Core™ i9-13950HX processor, NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4080 graphics chip, 17-inch QHD 240Hz refresh rate IPS gaming panel, and 64GB DDR5-5600 memory 13V gaming laptop. Raider GE78 HX 13V is equipped with 24 cores (8 performance cores + 16 efficiency cores) Intel® Core™ i9-13950HX processor, supports ABT and TVB overclocking technology to increase the clock frequency to 100MHz, it is the same as Titan GT77 HX 13V this time The performance preferred model.

Vector GP77 Series: Built for Performance

Born for performance, Vector GP77 13V is definitely the best choice for scientific and engineering calculations! Using the concept of “vector” as the starting point to shape the three-dimensional structure of two-dimensional and three-dimensional spaces, it is equipped with an Intel® Core™ i9-13900H processor with 14 cores and a maximum acceleration frequency of 5.4 GHz, and an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070 8GB GDDR6 notebook Computer GPUs.

Stealth Series: Slim. neat.stylish

If you want high performance, but also want to be slim and stylish, then it must be the Stealth series of gaming laptops. It is made of magnesium-aluminum alloy material to create a thin and strong body, and no matter it is 14, 15, 16, or 17 inches, There are all kinds of sizes, and this time it also brings the new models Stealth 14 Studio and Stealth 16 Studio that were released for the first time.

Cyborg / Pulse / Katana / Sword series: give players the most diverse choices

Is this the end of gaming laptops? NONONO~ MSI has a lot of choices, the super handsome and stylish new product Cyborg 15 ~ the future sci-fi mechanical appearance, and there is a handsome Madou platform next to it, which makes it hard not to notice!

Creator Z Series: The Perfect Combination of Technological Aesthetics and Powerful Performance

A series of handsome gaming laptops, that’s all for now. Now let’s take a look at the Creator Z series of laptops, which have a super high quality, and the whole temperament rises to the full. It is made of CNC integrally formed aluminum alloy. The slim body, coupled with the moonlight gray tone, and the 16:10 golden ratio screen design, have won unanimous praise from the creators. The whole is super beautiful and textured.

This time, the MSI Pen has also evolved, launching the MSI Pen 2 that complies with the latest Microsoft MPP 2.6 communication protocol, 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity, and supports tilt sensitivity. It has a unique graphite tip. It is not only a stylus… .It can also be used as a pencil, writing directly on paper without changing the head, providing creators with a seamless connection between digital and physical creation. Another great thing about MSI Pen 2 is the tactile feedback. Because the pen body has a built-in motor, when the MSI Pen 2 body touches the screen, it will vibrate, just like writing on paper. .

Prestige series: the perfect interpretation of the essence of texture

In addition, the well-received commercial series have also been fully upgraded and launched new models equipped with 13th generation processors, such as Prestige 14 Evo and Prestige 16 Evo upgraded with Intel® Core™ i7 H series processors.

The MSIology leap to the singularity this time is really amazing~ The brand new Prestige 13 Evo business laptop makes its debut~ Made of magnesium-aluminum alloy material, the super thin and light body is only ~~~~~~990g 16.9 mm thickness, it’s awesome, it weighs less than 1 kg, and it’s also equipped with a 75Whrs large-capacity battery, which can last up to 15 hours of battery life. It will be listed in Taiwan from now on, it’s too delicious! I really want it!

