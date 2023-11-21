21 smaller Italian islands will soon be connected to broadband

Encouraging the spread of ultra-fast connectivity in the smaller islands and enabling modern digital services for the benefit of businesses, citizens and local PAs: this is what emerged during the meeting for the launch of the “Minor Islands Connection” Plan. The meeting gave the go-ahead for the construction of submarine fiber optic routes between the mainland and 21 smaller islands of Lazio, Puglia, Sicily, Tuscany and Sardinia.

Organized by Elettra Tlc, the meeting took place in Palermo on the Teliri cable-laying ship. It saw the participation of the Undersecretary to the Presidency of the Council with responsibility for Innovation, Alessio Butti, the Head of the Department for Digital Transformation, Angelo Borrelli, the President of the IX Transport, Post and Telecommunications Commission of the Chamber of Deputies, Salvatore Deidda, the Mayor of Palermo, Roberto Lagalla, of the Councilor for Productive Activities of the Sicilian Region, Edy Tamajo, of the Presidency Table Member of the Parliamentary Intergroup “Southern Development, fragile areas and smaller islands”, Francesco del Deo, of the President of Infratel Italia, Alfredo Maria Becchetti and the General Director of Elettra, Elio Rubino.

“The start of work to connect our smaller islands with ultra-fast networks marks a fundamental step in the creation of an increasingly connected and inclusive Italy. This project not only guarantees fair and fast access to the Internet for island communities, but also represents an investment in their economic development”, underlines Undersecretary Butti.

“It is a concrete act by our government towards overcoming the digital divide and the affirmation of technological innovation as a growth tool for the country system. In particular, bringing ultra-broadband to the smaller islands demonstrates our determination to leave no one behind on the path to digital progress,” he added.

What is the “Minor Islands Connection” Plan

The “Minor Islands Connection” Plan, and? financed and promoted by the Department of Digital Transformation with an investment of over 45 million euros from the PNRR, and? implemented by Infratel Italia SpA and created by the successful operator Elettra Tlc. Is the Plan intended to provide connectivity? adequate for 21 smaller islands, which are currently characterized by a high level of digital divide caused by limited capacity? of the available backhaul networks (radio links or obsolete cables) for connection to the optical backbones of the Italian peninsula. Through the laying of submarine and terrestrial optical cables, does the Plan enable modern digital services for businesses, citizens and local PAs, through the diffusion of ultra-broadband services and connectivity services? mobile and, in the future, services based on 5G technology.

The financing affects 21 islands in the regions of Lazio, Puglia, Sicily, Tuscany and Sardinia, in particular: Capraia, Levanzo, Marettimo, Vulcano, Lipari, Salina, Filicudi, Alicudi, Panarea, Stromboli, Pantelleria, Linosa, Lampedusa, Ustica, Ponza, Ventotene, Santo Stefano, San Pietro, Asinara, San Nicola, San Domino. 62% of the islands affected by the Plan are in Sicily.

Share this: Facebook

X

